FROM ST. PAUL’S TO THE STAGE OF SUCCESS! LEONDRE FRANCIS GRADUATES LINCOLN UNIVERSITY — ATHLETE, SCHOLAR, TRAILBLAZER!

ST. PAUL’S, ST. KITTS — With pride beaming across the Federation, Leondre Francis, a native of the vibrant village of St. Paul’s, has officially graduated from Lincoln University of Missouri with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering Technology — marking the triumphant end of one chapter and the bold beginning of another!

A former student of Charles E. Mills Secondary School (CEMSS) and a standout athlete, Francis was awarded a prestigious Track and Field Scholarship that launched his academic and athletic career in the United States. He departed the RLB International Airport on January 13, 2021, with big dreams in his heart and determination in his stride.

During his tenure at Lincoln University, Leondre not only competed in numerous athletic meets, but also exemplified hard work, humility, and perseverance off the track. From scrubbing classrooms and dorms as a Student Worker, to assisting individuals with special needs as a Direct Care Aide at Fulton State Hospital, he never backed down from a challenge.

In every role—from the Career Center to Student Affairs, from the Office of Enrollment Management to Sodexo Inc—Leondre wore excellence like a badge of honour. His journey reflects not just academic achievement, but character, courage, and commitment to growth.

“The journey of a thousand miles begins with the first step,” says Francis, embodying the spirit of every dreamer who dares to push past obstacles and pursue purpose.

Today, Leondre stands tall as a symbol of resilience, purpose, and pride for St. Kitts and Nevis—an inspiration to young athletes, students, and community dreamers everywhere.

Congratulations, Leondre Francis!

Your story proves the sky is not the limit—it’s just the beginning.

