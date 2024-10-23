ST. KITTS ROOTED MAN, SON OF LATE ICON NOEL “ZAMBO” HEATH, SHOT DEAD IN ST. CROIX

ST. CROIX, USVI — 35-year-old Quanza Heath, the last son of the late St. Kitts icon Noel “ZambO” Heath, was fatally shot in Lorraine Village, St. Croix, on Wednesday. The incident, which took place around 11:46 a.m., marks the 33rd homicide in the U.S. Virgin Islands this year.

Reports indicate that multiple gunshots were fired, triggering a swift response from law enforcement and emergency services. Heath, who sustained several gunshot wounds, was rushed to Juan F. Luis Hospital. Despite valiant medical efforts, he succumbed to his injuries shortly after arrival.

The violence caused a lockdown at the nearby Eulalie Rivera K-8 School as a precaution, though an “all clear” was issued soon after, allowing parents to retrieve their children safely.

Quanza Heath’s death has sent shockwaves through the Virgin Islands and St. Kitts communities, where he was known as the son of the well known late Noel “Zambo” Heath, a revered figure in St. Kitts. As the territory grapples with this latest loss, an all-points bulletin has been issued for suspect Kertis Tonge, who remains at large and is considered armed and dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing, and the community is left in mourning as authorities work to bring justice for Heath and his family.