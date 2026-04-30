NEVIS STAR HEADED TO ENGLAND: ARCHIBALD SIGNS WITH KNOWLE CC FOR 2026 SEASON





The cricketing spotlight is once again shining on St. Kitts and Nevis, as Nevis-born all-rounder secures a major overseas opportunity for the 2026 season.

In an exciting new signing announcement, England-based has confirmed Archibald as their overseas player for the upcoming campaign in the (WEPL).

The Brown Hill Cricket Club captain, affectionately known as “KZ,” will represent Knowle CC in both league and cup competitions—marking a significant milestone in his cricketing journey as he transitions to English conditions.

A PROVEN ALL-ROUNDER READY FOR THE BIG STAGE

Archibald, a talented left-arm seamer and dynamic all-rounder, has already built a solid reputation across the region. Having represented the in both First-Class and List A formats, he brings valuable professional experience and competitive edge to his new club.

Speaking on the move, Archibald made it clear that while personal milestones matter, team success comes first:



“As an overseas player, the onus is always on you to perform and deliver for the team. I’ve always seen myself as someone who rises to the occasion, and I’m genuinely looking forward to the challenge in England.”



While he has set his sights on scoring his first century in English conditions, his primary focus remains contributing with both bat and ball to drive Knowle CC’s success.

MORE THAN A PLAYER: LEADER AND MENTOR

Beyond his on-field duties, Archibald is expected to play a dual role at Knowle—serving not only as a key player but also as a coach. His leadership, versatility, and experience are anticipated to have a lasting impact on the club’s development both on and off the field.

This opportunity also represents a major step in his personal growth, as he looks to:



Adapt to English cricket conditions



Expand his international cricket network



Further develop his skills as a player and coach



PREPARATION AND MOMENTUM

Archibald heads into the season in strong form, having recently:



Participated in Leeward Islands senior men’s trials



Competed in two-day cricket in Antigua



Played in domestic 40-over competitions in Nevis



Maintained consistent training with Brown Hill Cricket Club



NATIONAL PRIDE AND SUPPORT

Brown Hill Cricket Club has expressed full confidence in their captain, extending best wishes as he embarks on this new chapter abroad. The club—and indeed the wider St. Kitts and Nevis cricket community—will be closely following his progress throughout the WEPL season.

Archibald’s signing is yet another example of local talent making its mark on the international stage, reinforcing the Federation’s reputation as a breeding ground for high-quality cricketers.

From the fields of Nevis to the pitches of England—Kezron “KZ” Archibald is ready to deliver.

#SKNCricket #NevisPride #WestIndiesCricket #OverseasPro #WEPL #KnowleCC