St. Kitts and Nevis’ Own Trailblazer Dr. Leslie Wade Appointed Permanent Observer of CARICOM to the UN After 38 Years of Stellar Service

In a monumental achievement for both St. Kitts and Nevis and the Caribbean region, Ms. Leslie Wade, a distinguished citizen of St. Kitts and Nevis, has been appointed as the new Permanent Observer of CARICOM to the United Nations. This comes after an extraordinary 38-year career with the United Nations, where Ms. Wade retired on September 30, 2023, leaving behind a legacy that transcends borders.

Ms. Wade’s journey within the UN system has been nothing short of remarkable, with a career that spanned across development, peacebuilding, and human rights. Beginning her work with the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), she served in various duty stations, including Santiago, Trinidad and Tobago, and Mexico. Her expertise then took her to New York, where she worked with the Office of the Special Adviser for Africa and the Least Developed Countries (OSCAL) and later contributed to the Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA) supporting the Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC). Over the years, she played a pivotal role in shaping global policies, coordinating ECOSOC’s subsidiary bodies, and fostering peace and development at the intersection of diplomacy and international relations.

Notably, Ms. Wade participated in two vital peacekeeping missions—Namibia and Cambodia—during historic periods of change. She was instrumental in helping Namibia gain independence from apartheid South Africa and contributed to stabilizing Cambodia after the Paris Peace Agreement. Her work on electoral missions in El Salvador and Mozambique in the 1990s further highlights her commitment to global democracy and human rights.

From supporting the World Health Organization’s New York liaison office to managing communications for ECOSOC, Ms. Wade’s contributions have been far-reaching. Her final two decades with the UN saw her work closely with the Bureau of ECOSOC, particularly in coordinating peacebuilding efforts, including Haiti’s post-crisis rebuilding. Her collaboration with key bodies like the Security Council and the Peacebuilding Commission helped shape global responses to emerging conflicts.

This trailblazer was lauded by former St. Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister, Dr. Timothy Harris, for her contributions to both the Federation and the world stage. Speaking at the 17th Hearts and Hands for Nevis Luncheon in New York in 2016, Dr. Harris praised Ms. Wade as “a brilliant mind, making daily decisions that impact the United Nations and the world.” Her service, he noted, symbolizes the global reach of St. Kitts and Nevis, serving as a beacon of peace and development.

In a recent meeting held on September 25, 2024, the current Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew, took time out of his schedule to congratulate Ms. Wade on her new role as CARICOM’s Permanent Observer to the UN. The meeting, held at the Permanent Mission of St. Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations, underscored the pride and honor the Federation feels for one of its own rising to such a distinguished position.

Ms. Leslie Wade’s appointment not only places St. Kitts and Nevis at the heart of international diplomacy but also strengthens CARICOM’s voice at the global table. As she takes on her new role, she carries forward decades of experience in global governance, peacebuilding, and development, making her an undeniable asset to the UN and the Caribbean region.