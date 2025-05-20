CONFIDENCE AMID CHAOS!” — SKNLP RE-ELECTS PM DREW AS PARTY LEADER DESPITE NATIONAL TRAIL OF FAILURE, SCANDALS & MISMANAGEMENT

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 18, 2025

In a move that surprised no one familiar with the fierce tribalism of Kittitian politics, the St. Kitts-Nevis Labour Party (SKNLP) re-elected Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew unopposed as National Leader at its 93rd Annual National Conference.

Despite a tenure marked by public backlash, broken promises, and a litany of national failures, party loyalists remained unwavering in their support—demonstrating blind political allegiance that, once again, triumphed over accountability or performance. For many political observers, Drew’s re-election was not a vote of confidence in leadership, but a rubber-stamp endorsement rooted in partisan loyalty.

A PARTY IN DENIAL?

While delegates cheered and celebrated inside the conference venue, the rest of the nation continued to reel under the weight of what many now consider the most inept and scandal-ridden administration in recent history.

Under Drew’s leadership, the country has endured:

Zero housing development, most notably the failed East Coast Smart Home scandal involving a phantom 2,400-home deal with Trinidad developers

The now-infamous CBI/MSR Media controversy, mired in accusations of corruption and broken contracts

A crumbling healthcare system, condemned by professionals and patients alike

Rampant political victimization, with qualified workers sidelined for partisan reasons

Ongoing water and electricity crises, leaving households and businesses in the dark—literally and figuratively

Agricultural unrest, with farmers and stakeholders calling for real leadership and the removal of a sitting minister

Neglect of national sports infrastructure, leading to frustration among athletes and coaches

A devastating IMF report that highlighted gross fiscal mismanagement and questioned the government’s financial credibility

LOYALTY OVER LEADERSHIP?

In the face of these glaring failures, the SKNLP issued a glowing statement praising Drew’s “transformative governance” and “steady stewardship”—a narrative so detached from the public’s lived reality that it has sparked disbelief and anger.

“This isn’t unity—it’s delusion,” remarked one political analyst. “You don’t re-elect a failure unless you’ve completely disconnected from the people you claim to serve.”

A NATION IN CRISIS, A PARTY IN CELEBRATION

As power blackouts continue, youth unemployment surges, and basic services crumble, the SKNLP’s decision to double down on Drew’s leadership is being blasted as tone-deaf, reckless, and politically toxic.

One opposition MP described the re-election as “a reward for incompetence”, arguing that the party has chosen to protect the political brand rather than deliver tangible progress for ordinary citizens.

DREW SPEAKS, BUT THE NATION STAYS SKEPTICAL

In his acceptance speech, PM Drew thanked party members for their “unwavering trust” and promised to build a “fairer, stronger” federation. But outside the red-draped convention hall, many are asking:

Stronger for whom? Fairer for who? And when will the results finally match the rhetoric?

With general elections on the horizon, SKNLP’s defiance of public sentiment may come at a high political cost. While the party may still believe in Drew, an increasing number of Kittitians no longer do.