Former Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Shawn K. Richards Pays Tribute to the Late Pastor Prisca Heyliger

Former Deputy Prime Minister and Parliamentary Representative for Constituency #5, Dr. Hon. Shawn K. Richards, took to social media to pay tribute to the late Pastor Prisca Heyliger, a highly respected figure in the Sandy Point community. Pastor Heyliger, who passed away recently, left behind a legacy of service, faith, and leadership that has significantly impacted the community she served for decades.

In his heartfelt message, Dr. Richards reflected on the profound influence Pastor Heyliger had, not only in her role as an educator but also as a spiritual leader and a relentless advocate for her community. He wrote:

“In my nearly twenty years as a member of parliament representing Constituency #5, I have had the honor of encountering numerous individuals, some of whom have left a profound impression due to their influence, accomplishments, and impact on their communities. Notably, Pastor Prisca Heyliger stands out as an individual I deeply respect for her significant contributions to the Sandy Point community and the enduring legacy she has established.”

Dr. Richards highlighted three key aspects of Pastor Heyliger’s legacy:

Incorporation of the Evangelistic Faith Church:

Dr. Richards recounted a historic moment in Parliament on November 4th, 2022, when he seconded the reading of a bill aimed at incorporating the Evangelistic Faith Church, where Pastor Heyliger served as a long-time pastor. He praised her leadership and stewardship of the Church, noting that the incorporation coincided with the 54th anniversary of the Church’s establishment, marking a pivotal moment in its history. Operationalizing the Sandy Point Cemetery:

Dr. Richards credited Pastor Heyliger for her persistent advocacy to operationalize the 13-acre public cemetery in Sandy Point, which had remained unused for several years. Her determination to ensure Sandy Point residents could bury their loved ones in their hometown resulted in collaborative efforts that led to the cemetery’s opening just two months ago. Dr. Richards regarded this as another lasting part of her legacy. Construction of a New Church Building:

Under Pastor Heyliger’s leadership, construction of a new building for the Evangelistic Faith Church began in February 2023, with the first phase completed debt-free. Dr. Richards noted her deep faith, sharing how Pastor Heyliger believed God had revealed the exact time to begin construction. The inauguration of the new church in November 2023 was a testament to her unwavering commitment and vision.

Reflecting on these significant achievements, Dr. Richards acknowledged Pastor Heyliger’s foresight and leadership, stating that her influence extended far beyond her lifetime. He added:

“Considering the three significant accomplishments and the dates, I contemplate whether Pastor Prisca Heyliger had some foresight relative to her life span. Regardless of her foresight, I attribute all three milestones to her profound leadership, influence, and faith in God. She has indelibly shaped the educational, religious, and physical progress of the Sandy Point Community and beyond.”

Dr. Richards closed his tribute by offering his deepest condolences to Pastor Heyliger’s family, friends, the Evangelistic Faith Community, and all who mourn her loss. He emphasized the indelible mark she left on the lives she touched, particularly in Sandy Point, where her contributions will be remembered for generations to come.

In November 2022, Dr. Richards and Pastor Heyliger stood side by side in Parliament as she advocated for the incorporation of her beloved Church, a moment he described as one of many that will define her enduring legacy.