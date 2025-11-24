CCTV Network in Division B Reportedly Switched Off Amid Funding Dispute, Officers Express Outrage

Basseterre, St. Kitts & Nevis — Serious concerns are mounting within the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force after multiple internal sources confirmed that the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) system in the Division B policing district has been shut down due to funding and maintenance issues. Officers and mid-level commanders are describing the situation as “a direct risk to national security,” accusing senior officials of negligence and poor leadership.

According to information shared within the force, the CCTV network—long considered a core crime-prevention tool in high-risk zones—was turned off because service providers were not paid for routine maintenance and operational support. The system has reportedly been offline for weeks.

Officers say they warned the Ministry of National Security that disruptions could severely undermine investigations, surveillance, and community safety.

Ministry Officials Criticized for Funding Lapses

Sources inside the Ministry allege that administrative and budgetary decisions under Permanent Secretary Ms. Blanchette are partly responsible for the shutdown. The Ministry has reportedly been slow to allocate operational funds to maintain the program, causing service providers to suspend support.

Senior officers claim this represents a “continuing pattern of neglect” from ministry leaders, despite repeated appeals that modern policing and intelligence-driven operations rely heavily on functioning CCTV infrastructure.

High Command Divided: Leadership Under Pressure

At a recent High Command meeting, tensions reportedly escalated when Commissioner of Police Sutton admitted to his colleagues that he is struggling to address the mounting operational problems.

One official present at the meeting stated bluntly that the Commissioner “cannot get anything done,” adding that he appears to be overwhelmed and unable to enforce solutions across the force.

Another high-ranking officer was even more direct, accusing Commissioner Sutton of spending more time overseas than leading the agency:

“The Commissioner is a high-frequency flyer and lacks the actual interest needed to run this organization,” the official commented, expressing frustration at what they see as a leadership crisis at the top of the force.

Frontline Officers: ‘We Are Tired’

Officers in Division B, who rely on the CCTV system for active monitoring of hotspots, vehicle tracking, and evidence capture, are reportedly demoralized.

“We are tired,” one officer said. “Our lives and our job are harder because leadership can’t manage basic systems. Every time a camera goes off, a community gets darker.”

Several officers described repeated instances in which CCTV footage was critical in solving robberies, shootings, and violent disputes. The system’s sudden shutdown, they argue, is a blow to public safety.

National Ramifications

Experts warn that the failure of essential surveillance systems could embolden criminal networks, reduce conviction rates, and trigger public distrust in law-enforcement institutions.

Security analysts note that St. Kitts and Nevis already faces heightened pressures due to:

• Cross-border criminal migration,

• Increased narcotics trafficking routes,

• Firearm proliferation in regional networks, and

• Organized gang structures within urban corridors.

The absence of functioning CCTV systems in strategic areas weakens response capabilities and cripples real-time intelligence gathering.

Government Response Expected

As of publication, the Ministry of National Security has not issued a public statement addressing the shutdown, nor has it confirmed if emergency funding has been allocated to restore the system.

Calls have been growing for Ministerial intervention to:

• Immediately restore service,

• Audit contracts with the service provider,

• Clarify funding delays, and

• Address the internal leadership grievances now spilling into the public sphere.

For now, officers say the message is simple: “Leadership must step up. We cannot police blind.”