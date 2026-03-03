ST. KITTS AND NEVIS FACES SLOWING GROWTH, SOARING DEBT AND SHRINKING CBI LIFELINE : IMF LATEST REPORT



TIMES CARIBBEAN | WASHINGTON, D.C.

The latest Article IV Mission by the International Monetary Fund has delivered a sobering and deeply troubling assessment of the economic trajectory of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Beneath the measured language of multilateral diplomacy lies a stark warning: growth is slowing, fiscal deficits are ballooning, public debt is rising again, government savings buffers are evaporating, and the once-lucrative Citizenship-by-Investment (CBI) programme that financed years of elevated spending has sharply weakened.

The post-CBI windfall era is over. The fiscal reckoning has begun.

Growth Slows as Momentum Weakens

Real GDP growth slowed to 1.5 percent in 2025, down from 1.7 percent in 2024 and far below the double-digit rebound of 2022. Even the projected uptick to 2.2 percent in 2026 reflects modest expansion rather than robust recovery.

The slowdown reflects weaker-than-expected construction activity, falling CBI inflows, and fiscal tightening pressures, despite resilient tourism. Medium-term growth is projected at about 2.5 percent — a rate that suggests structural stagnation rather than transformative economic dynamism.

For a small island state exposed to climate shocks, global volatility, and policy uncertainty, this growth profile remains fragile.

CBI Collapse Exposes Fiscal Fragility

The IMF makes clear that between 2021 and 2023, substantial CBI inflows supported a significant increase in current spending. That windfall has now sharply reversed.

CBI fees fell from 25.8 percent of GDP in 2022 to just 5.3 percent in 2025. The fiscal deficit is estimated at a staggering 11.7 percent of GDP in 2025 and is expected to remain elevated over the medium term.

Spending commitments were built on volatile, non-tax revenue. With that revenue fading, the fiscal framework is under severe strain.

Debt Rising Above Regional Threshold

Public debt, which had declined to 58.1 percent of GDP in 2024, is projected to rise to 63.6 percent in 2026 and to 78.2 percent by 2031 — well above the Eastern Caribbean’s 60 percent benchmark.

Meanwhile, fiscal buffers have eroded sharply. Government deposits fell from 31 percent of GDP in 2021 to 7.2 percent in 2025 and are projected to decline to just 2.4 percent by 2031.

The savings cushion that once insulated the Federation from shocks is rapidly diminishing.

External Imbalances Widen

The external current account deficit widened to 14.6 percent of GDP in 2025, significantly above pre-pandemic averages. Elevated imports, VAT-related stimulus, and reduced CBI applications contributed to the widening imbalance.

The IMF assessed the external position as weaker than implied by medium-term fundamentals and desirable policies — a clear signal of competitiveness and vulnerability concerns.

Banking Sector Stable, But Risks Persist

While capital positions have strengthened and non-performing loans have declined, vulnerabilities remain elevated. Credit growth reached 8.2 percent in 2025, largely driven by mortgages, construction, and tourism-related lending.

However, large and concentrated NPLs, weaknesses in provisioning quality, and relatively risky investment portfolios continue to pose risks.

The Development Bank is identified as a particular source of concern. It remains heavily undercapitalized, burdened by high NPLs, persistent losses, and significant reliance on public funding — including the Social Security Fund. Without decisive reform and recapitalization, fiscal risks could intensify.

Social Security Pressures Mount

Parametric reforms to the Social Security Fund are described as urgent. Without adjustments to contribution rates, retirement age, and minimum contribution periods, reserves could be depleted by 2040.

Delay would heighten long-term fiscal risks.

Risks Tilted to the Downside

Near-term risks are skewed negatively.

Externally, heightened scrutiny of CBI programmes, geopolitical tensions, commodity price volatility, and financial market instability could further depress inflows and tourism.

Domestically, financial sector weaknesses and exposure to natural disasters present ongoing fiscal risks. Gross financing needs are elevated at roughly 30 percent of GDP, posing rollover risks.

Oversized Current Expenditure

Current expenditure stands at about 34 percent of GDP in 2025, far above both the pre-pandemic average of 23 percent and the ECCU regional average of 24 percent.

The IMF recommends rationalizing goods and services spending, tightening wage bill growth, phasing out electricity and water subsidies, and rolling back COVID-era tax concessions. Revenue measures could include broader VAT coverage, progressive property taxation, higher excises, and taxation of non-labor income.

Fiscal tightening appears unavoidable.

Absence of Binding Fiscal Rules

St. Kitts and Nevis remains among the few ECCU members without formal fiscal rules. The IMF stresses the importance of adopting a legally anchored debt ceiling, operational spending limits, and clear correction mechanisms to mitigate procyclicality and rebuild buffers.

The absence of binding rules has contributed to fiscal vulnerability.

Structural Constraints and Human Capital Gaps

Potential growth has weakened over the past decade due to weak investment and declining human capital contributions. Skills shortages, outward migration, limited access to finance, and restrictive trade regulations constrain productivity.

Even the renewable energy transition — a potential long-term growth driver — requires stronger institutional capacity, concessional financing, and sound macroeconomic management to succeed.

Key Takeaways

Growth has slowed and remains structurally weak.

The fiscal deficit is extremely high at 11.7 percent of GDP.

Public debt is projected to rise toward 78 percent of GDP by 2031.

Government savings buffers are rapidly eroding.

The collapse in CBI revenue has exposed fiscal fragility.

External imbalances are widening.

Financial sector vulnerabilities persist.

Social Security reserves risk depletion without reform.

No binding fiscal rules are in place.

Downside risks dominate the outlook.

Conclusion

The IMF assessment stops short of declaring crisis, but the warning is unmistakable.

St. Kitts and Nevis faces slowing growth, rising debt, depleted buffers, widening external deficits, and persistent financial vulnerabilities. The fading CBI windfall has exposed structural weaknesses that can no longer be masked by extraordinary inflows.

Without decisive fiscal consolidation, institutional reform, and credible policy discipline, the Federation risks entering a prolonged period of constrained growth and mounting debt pressures.

The message from Washington is clear: policy space is narrowing, and the time for corrective action is now.