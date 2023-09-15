St. Kitts and Nevis Foreign Affairs Minister Leads Delegation to G77+China Summit in Cuba

The Rt. Hon. Dr. Denzil Douglas, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Saint Kitts and Nevis, is off island once again representing the nation on the global stage. He, along with a distinguished delegation, has arrived in Havana to attend the G77+ China Summit scheduled for September 15th and 16th, 2023.

This high-profile event will delve into the critical theme of “Current Development Challenges: Role of Science, Technology and Innovation.” It aims to foster discussions and collaborations on how advancements in these areas can address the most pressing issues facing nations worldwide.

Accompanying Minister Douglas is a delegation of diplomats and officials, including H.E. Verna Mills, Ambassador of Saint Kitts and Nevis to Cuba, H.E. Dr. Norgen Wilson, Ambassador to Venezuela, and Mr. Samuel Berridge, Senior Assistant Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister.

The participation of Saint Kitts and Nevis in this summit underlines the nation’s commitment to engaging with the global community in finding innovative solutions to contemporary challenges. Minister Douglas’ presence serves as a testament to the nation’s dedication to international cooperation and development.

As the discussions unfold, the world watches with anticipation, hopeful for fruitful deliberations and collaborations that will pave the way for a brighter, more inclusive future.