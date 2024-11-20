PM Drew’s Gross Hypocrisy Exposed: From Championing to Denouncing CBI Benefactor Philippe Martinez

Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew’s credibility is under fire as he attempts to distance himself from Philippe Martinez, the controversial appointee of the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Public Benefit Option. Once staunchly defended by Drew as the first-ever Public Benefactor under the revamped CBI program, Martinez is now being labeled by the Prime Minister as untrustworthy—a stark about-turn that has left many questioning Drew’s leadership and judgment.

The Initial Appointment

In January 2024, during an MSR Media webinar, Martinez was hailed as the trailblazer of the CBI’s Public Benefit Option. The announcement confirmed that his MSR Media and MSR Hotels had been appointed as the inaugural Public Benefactor in November 2023 under a formal agreement signed with the Drew administration. This landmark appointment was touted as a groundbreaking development for the CBI program, focusing on investments in the film and television production industry.

International headlines celebrated the move, with reports detailing Martinez’s $150 million commitment to produce 35 films in five years, promising job creation for 150 locals. His extensive resume, including partnerships with Lionsgate and Netflix, appeared to position him as the perfect candidate to elevate the federation’s CBI program on a global scale.

Read More on PBO Launch and Appointment: https://www.imidaily.com/caribbean/st-kitts-cip-gets-its-first-public-benefit-option-govt-denies-rumors-of-eu-investigation/?fbclid=IwY2xjawGrAkhleHRuA2FlbQIxMQABHR76Vgn6XzCoZ1-qNhs-abNiJTDFEA2C1G1pbmXXSqKZCLfXlDAwxsbFrg_aem_I-aFds2xCrPAJGfNfXm2Cw

The Checkered Past and Growing Concerns

Despite the glowing endorsement, Martinez’s checkered past was soon brought to light. Reports of his criminal history raised red flags, with widespread calls for Drew to revoke his appointment. Yet, the Prime Minister stood by his decision, offering no public explanation for his unwavering support even as Martinez launched a RICO lawsuit against the very program he was chosen to represent.

Drew’s silence amid mounting criticism suggested tacit approval of Martinez’s controversial actions, a stance that many believed aligned the administration with Martinez’s legal battles against former Prime Ministers Denzil Douglas and Timothy Harris, among others.

The Fallout

The situation took a dramatic turn on Monday evening when Martinez hosted a bombshell podcast, accusing PM Drew of being a liar. The viral clips triggered a public relations crisis for the Drew administration, culminating in a roundtable press conference on Tuesday morning.

Instead of directly addressing the reporter’s pointed question about Martinez’s appointment, Drew evaded responsibility, failing to confirm or deny the decision. However, leaked documents obtained by this news team clearly show that Drew’s administration officially appointed Martinez as the sole Public Benefactor on November 13th, 2023.

From Silence to Condemnation

In an attempt to salvage his administration’s reputation, PM Drew used the press conference to distance himself from Martinez, calling him untrustworthy and accusing him of attempting to “shakedown” the government for $40–100 million to drop the RICO case. This stark reversal has been perceived as a desperate move to deflect from the Prime Minister’s own accountability in enabling Martinez’s rise.

A Web of Hypocrisy and Deceit

PM Drew’s newfound denouncement of Martinez is being widely criticized as too little, too late. His prior defense of Martinez, even amidst public outcry, and his administration’s direct involvement in appointing Martinez to the lucrative role, paint a troubling picture of gross hypocrisy and questionable governance.

As Drew grapples with the fallout, the public is left with pressing questions: Why was Martinez appointed in the first place despite his history? Why did the Prime Minister remain silent for so long, seemingly endorsing Martinez’s actions? And how can the administration rebuild trust after this debacle?

This unfolding scandal casts a long shadow over PM Drew’s leadership, leaving his administration entangled in a web of deceit that could have lasting repercussions for the federation’s reputation and its CBI program.