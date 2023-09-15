St. Kitts and Nevis Foresees Cruise Visitors Below Lindsay Grant’s 1 Million Visitor Record- 70 Cancellations Confirmed for Upcoming Season

After a historic milestone set in 2019 under the stewardship of 3rd Prime Minister Dr. Hon. Timothy Harris and former Minister of Tourism Hon. Lindsay Grant, St. Kitts and Nevis now face a challenging cruise season. The record-breaking one million visitors achieved during their tenure appears poised to elude the islands this time around, with over 70 cruise ship visits cancelled for the upcoming season.

While the silence from current Tourism Minister Hon. Marsha Henderson and other officials is conspicuous, reports from taxi operators and ship agents confirm the significant cancellations. This downturn, while disappointing, underscores the dynamic nature of the tourism industry.

Despite the setback, a glimmer of hope shines through as pre-bookings for cruises to St. Kitts and Nevis have seen a notable uptick. This suggests that the islands’ allure remains potent, even in the face of unforeseen challenges. As the nation navigates this ebb in cruise traffic, there is confidence that strategic measures and the enduring charm of these twin islands will pave the way for a vibrant resurgence in the seasons ahead.