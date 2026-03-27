PARLIAMENT SHUTDOWN SIGNALS ELECTION STORM — BAHAMAS AND ANTIGUA ON THE BRINK OF POLITICAL SHOWDOWN

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts (Times Caribbean) — March 27, 2026

The political temperature across the Caribbean has surged dramatically as both the Bahamas and Antigua and Barbuda move into high-stakes constitutional territory, with the looming shadow of general elections now impossible to ignore.

In a decisive and calculated move, Bahamas Prime Minister Philip Davis has officially prorogued Parliament effective Friday, March 27, 2026, bringing the current legislative session to a sudden halt. While prorogation does not dissolve Parliament outright, it effectively wipes the legislative slate clean—ending all pending business and resetting the political clock.

But it was Davis’ declaration that has sent shockwaves across the region.

He indicated that he is “very close to ringing that bell.”

That “bell,” in political terms, signals only one thing—a general election is imminent.

In a clear warning to citizens, Davis urged Bahamians to immediately register or update their voter status, stressing that once Parliament is dissolved, those not on the voters’ list will not be eligible to vote.

At nearly the same time, in Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne made a similarly significant announcement inside Parliament.

During a sitting marked by tributes to late MP Eustace Lake, newly installed MP Randy Baltimore, and outgoing MP Sir Molwyn Joseph, Browne revealed that Parliament will be prorogued, noting that he would deliver a full statement shortly.

Though brief, the announcement carries substantial political weight, signaling a reset of legislative business and setting the stage for possible broader developments.

The near-simultaneous proroguing of parliaments in two CARICOM nations underscores a region entering a critical political phase. Prorogation, while procedural, is often used as a strategic step ahead of elections, allowing governments to reset agendas and prepare for national campaigns.

In the Bahamas, all eyes are now on the Prime Minister’s next move, as the formal dissolution of Parliament would trigger a general election. In Antigua and Barbuda, attention shifts to Browne’s forthcoming statement and what it may signal for the political calendar.

Across both nations, the message is clear: the electoral season is approaching, and the window for voter readiness is rapidly closing.

The question now is not whether elections are coming, but how soon they will be called—and how prepared the electorate will be when that moment arrives.