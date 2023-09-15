St.Kitts-Nevis Opposition PAM Demands Transparency: PM Drew Labour Administration Urged to Disclose Advisor, Ambassador, and Envoy Details

The People’s Action Movement (PAM) of St. Kitts and Nevis is calling for heightened transparency and accountability from the Drew administration. PAM’s demand centers on the release of a comprehensive list, along with corresponding salaries, of all advisors, ambassadors, and envoys representing the Federation.

This appeal gains urgency in light of alleged leaked documents circulating in public discourse. These documents purportedly unveil a roster of nearly 40 government-appointed advisors, ambassadors, and envoys. PAM insists on official confirmation or refutation of this list’s accuracy, underscoring the need for transparent governance.

Taking their plea to social media, PAM’s Facebook page raised pointed questions about the justification of substantial monthly expenditures, citing an alarming figure of $350,000 ECD for so-called advisors. Taxpayers are eager to learn the identities, expertise areas, and precise numbers of advisors on the government payroll.

PAM asserts that citizens have an inherent right to be fully informed about the individuals entrusted with advisory, diplomatic, and envoy roles. This call for transparency represents a crucial step towards bolstering public trust and ensuring that government decisions align with the interests of the nation.