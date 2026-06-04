St. Kitts and Nevis Football Talent Kajee Simmonds Commits to Concord University in NCAA Division II Breakthrough

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — Rising St. Kitts and Nevis football talent Kajee Simmonds has taken a major step forward in his sporting and academic journey after officially committing to Concord University in Athens, Virginia, an NCAA Division II institution in the United States.

The announcement marks a proud moment for local football and for the wider St. Kitts and Nevis community, as Simmonds continues his journey from a young boy with a football in his hands to a driven student-athlete now preparing to compete and study at the collegiate level.

Simmonds, who plays as a central defensive midfielder and central attacking midfielder, has represented the spirit, discipline and promise of the next generation of Kittitian and Nevisian footballers. His move to Concord University is being celebrated as another example of how dedication, family support, club development and community investment can open international doors for young athletes from the Federation.

Adding even greater significance to the moment, Kajee Simmonds is the grandson of St. Kitts and Nevis’ first Prime Minister and only living National Hero, the Right Excellent and Right Honourable Dr. Sir Kennedy A. Simmonds. His achievement therefore carries both personal and national pride, linking a new generation of ambition and excellence to one of the Federation’s most historic families.

In the announcement graphic, Simmonds expressed deep gratitude to those who helped him along the way.

“I want to thank God first and foremost. To my parents, grandparents, family and friends for always believing in me, Island Elite Sports Foundation, The Honda Newtown Football Club, and the entire Concord University staff for this amazing opportunity. This is just the beginning.”

Simmonds’ football foundation has been strongly connected to Honda Newtown Football Club, one of the most respected clubs in St. Kitts and Nevis, known for developing talented players and giving young athletes a platform to sharpen their skills. His development has also been supported by the Island Elite Sports Foundation, which continues to play an important role in helping young athletes access opportunities beyond the shores of the Federation.

For Concord University, Simmonds brings versatility, technical ability and Caribbean football passion. His ability to operate in both defensive and attacking midfield roles gives him the potential to contribute across the pitch, whether breaking up opposition play, controlling the tempo, or supporting the attack.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, his commitment is more than a personal milestone. It is a reminder that with proper support, exposure and belief, young athletes from small island states can earn places on major academic and sporting platforms.

As Kajee Simmonds prepares to begin this new chapter at Concord University, the message surrounding his journey is clear: the dream is alive, the journey continues, and this is only the beginning.

Congratulations, Kajee Simmonds — St. Kitts and Nevis is proudly cheering you on.