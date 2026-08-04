ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CELEBRATES HISTORIC FIRST AS TWO NETBALL OFFICIALS APPOINTED TO CAC GAMES 2026

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts and Nevis — St. Kitts and Nevis is celebrating a proud milestone in regional sport following the selection of Valarie Nisbett and Glenda Jeffrey-Gumbs to serve as netball bench officials at the 2026 Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

According to the St. Kitts and Nevis Netball Association, the appointments represent a historic achievement, as Ms. Nisbett and Ms. Jeffrey-Gumbs are the first officials from St. Kitts and Nevis to be selected to serve in official netball roles at the CAC Games.

The federation described the milestone as a testament to the dedication, professionalism and high standards demonstrated by both women throughout their years of service to the sport.

Adding to the celebration, Valarie Nisbett was appointed Bench Officials Manager during the Games, a leadership role that reflects the confidence placed in her experience and expertise.

The appointments highlight the growing recognition of St. Kitts and Nevis’ contributions to regional netball and underscore the important role that technical officials play in ensuring the smooth delivery and integrity of international competitions.

The St. Kitts and Nevis Netball Association extended heartfelt congratulations to both officials, noting that their achievement serves as an inspiration to aspiring umpires, technical officials and sports administrators across the Federation.

Times Caribbean joins in congratulating Valarie Nisbett and Glenda Jeffrey-Gumbs on this historic accomplishment and wishes them continued success as they represent St. Kitts and Nevis with distinction on the regional stage.