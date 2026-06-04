Landmark Facebook Defamation Ruling: High Court Awards His Excellency Justin Hawley $115,000 Against Damien Weekes in Major Social Media Liability Judgment

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — In what may prove to be one of the most consequential defamation rulings in St. Kitts and Nevis’ fast-evolving social media era, the High Court has delivered a significant judgment in favour of His Excellency Justin Hawley, St. Kitts and Nevis’ Resident Ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, against Damien Weekes, a social media influencer, businessman, political strategist and organiser, awarding a total of $115,000 in damages.

The matter, heard before High Court Judge Tamara Gill in the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court, centred on allegedly defamatory words that appeared on Facebook in connection with an anonymous account and became visible through Weekes’ Facebook page after he was tagged.

At the heart of the case was a major legal question with broad implications for Facebook users, public commentators, political organisers, media operators and digital influencers: when does a person become legally responsible for defamatory content that appears on their social media page, even if they did not originally write it?

The Court’s answer was clear, forceful and potentially far-reaching.

According to the judgment, the Court found that publication could be established where tagged content appeared on a defendant’s Facebook page and became visible to followers or members of the public. The Court further accepted that the defendant had a degree of control over his Facebook settings and the ability to remove or manage tagged content.

That finding makes the judgment a milestone-level ruling in the local and regional digital space. It sends a powerful message that Facebook users may not be able to rely simply on the defence that they were “only tagged” if the circumstances show that the content remained accessible, visible, and under their practical control.

His Excellency Justin Hawley argued that the words complained of carried serious defamatory meanings, including implications of dishonesty, corruption, and involvement in illicit conduct. The Court found that the meanings were grave and that they struck at Hawley’s reputation, including his professional and diplomatic standing.

Weekes denied liability and argued, among other things, that he had not authored the original post, had not approved it, and was merely tagged. He also relied on arguments related to innocent dissemination and the nature of social media publication. However, the Court rejected the defence of innocent dissemination, finding that the circumstances did not support it.

The Court was also critical of Weekes’ conduct after receiving a demand letter. Rather than taking clear corrective action, the judgment found that his response amounted to ratification and adoption of the offending material. This became an important factor in the Court’s assessment of liability and aggravated damages.

In assessing damages, the Court noted the seriousness of the imputations, the nature of the publication, the defendant’s conduct, and the absence of an apology or effective correction. While the publication was found to be limited, the Court held that the gravity of the allegations required more than a nominal award.

The Court awarded $90,000 in general damages to compensate His Excellency Justin Hawley for injury to reputation and distress. It also awarded $25,000 in aggravated damages, bringing the total damages award to $115,000.

The judgment further ordered interest at a rate of 5 percent per annum from the date of judgment until payment in full, along with prescribed costs of $14,375.

Legal observers are likely to view the ruling as a powerful warning to social media users, influencers, political commentators, activists, party operatives, page administrators, and public figures who routinely share, tag, repost, respond to, or leave controversial material visible on their platforms.

The judgment does not mean that every tag automatically creates liability. However, it strongly suggests that where a person has knowledge of allegedly defamatory material, has the ability to remove or control it, and allows it to remain visible or responds in a way that adopts it, the Court may find publication, ratification, and liability.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, where Facebook remains one of the most influential public discussion spaces, the ruling could reshape how citizens, commentators, influencers, political organisers, media personalities and public officials engage online.

The decision also reinforces a broader principle: freedom of expression remains protected, but it does not provide a shield for statements that unjustifiably damage a person’s reputation.

In a small society where reputational harm can travel quickly and linger long after a post disappears, the judgment stands as a dramatic reminder that social media is not a lawless zone.

With this ruling, the High Court has placed Facebook users on notice: online speech carries real-world legal consequences.