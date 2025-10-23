St. Kitts–Nevis National Makini Byron Appointed to 2026 Canadian Hydrogen Convention Technical Committee

FEATURED GLOBAL IMPACT SERIES | SKN TIMES



In another proud moment for the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis, national Makini Byron has been appointed to the 2026 Technical Committee of the Canadian Hydrogen Convention, one of the world’s premier forums for advancing clean energy innovation and hydrogen commercialization.

Makini currently serves as Director of Clean Energy Strategy at Linde, one of the world’s leading industrial gas and engineering companies. Her appointment underscores her growing influence in the fields of industrial decarbonization, hydrogen commercialization, and clean energy policy — areas critical to the global transition toward a net-zero future.

Her roots are deeply anchored in national excellence. Makini Byron is the daughter of former St. Kitts and Nevis Ambassador and Attorney Terrance Byron, and the niece of former Attorney General Vincent Byron Jr. and noted jurist Sir Dennis Byron, former President of the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) and former Chief Justice of the Eastern Caribbean Supreme Court. Her distinguished family legacy of public service and intellectual leadership clearly continues through her own groundbreaking work on the international stage.

The Canadian Hydrogen Convention Technical Conference brings together the world’s foremost hydrogen experts to exchange research, solutions, and innovations shaping the global hydrogen economy. Its 2026 edition will explore topics ranging from hydrogen production and infrastructure to trade and end-use applications, defining the blueprint for Canada’s clean energy future.

In announcing her appointment, the Convention organizers highlighted Byron’s impact: “Makini’s leadership in industrial decarbonization and hydrogen commercialization brings an essential strategic lens to the program.”

Her role is not only a personal triumph but also a reflection of the Caribbean’s expanding contribution to global sustainability efforts. By sitting at the table where the world’s clean energy agenda is being written, Makini Byron ensures that the vision, talent, and perspective of small island developing states are represented on the global energy map.

Through her appointment, Makini joins the ranks of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals making extraordinary contributions worldwide, showcasing the Federation’s tradition of excellence, innovation, and leadership across generations.

