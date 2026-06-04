TDC Strengthens Executive Leadership with Appointment of Trinidad Business Leader Christopher Lewis as New Chief Financial and Operations Officer

Trinidad’s Christopher Lewis Appointed CFOO at St. Kitts-Nevis TDC in Major Corporate Move

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — The TDC Group has announced the appointment of Trinidad and Tobago business executive Christopher Lewis as its new Chief Financial and Operations Officer (CFOO), in what is being viewed as a significant corporate leadership move for one of St. Kitts and Nevis’ most prominent private sector institutions.

According to the company’s employee announcement, Lewis was appointed following a rigorous recruitment process and will be responsible for providing strategic financial leadership and group operations management across the TDC Group.

The appointment brings to TDC a seasoned regional executive with extensive experience in finance, operations, corporate transformation, governance, and executive leadership.

Lewis, a Trinidadian professional with a strong record in senior management, has served in several high-level roles across the private sector, including Chief Executive Officer and Secretary to the Board of Directors of The Trinidad Building and Loan Association, a position he has held since January 2022. He is also the CEO and Founder of Oculus International Consulting Ltd, based in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago.

His professional background also includes service as General Manager of Simpson Finance Trinidad, Group Chief Financial Officer of Issa Nicholas Group, and Chief Financial Officer at Ansa McAl Trading (MBM).

TDC described Lewis as a distinguished accountant, business transformation professional, visionary leader, and accomplished author, noting that he has built a strong track record of helping organizations drive growth, improve performance, strengthen operations, and navigate periods of uncertainty.

The company also highlighted his multidisciplinary background, with expertise spanning accounting, operations, marketing, telecommunications, and finance. Lewis holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University and a Mini MBA in Telecommunications from Telecoms Academy.

In its announcement, TDC stated that Lewis’ experience enables him to approach complex business challenges holistically and implement practical, results-driven solutions. The company also pointed to his international recognition, including multiple awards in marketing, and his ability to integrate financial discipline with creative and high-impact strategies.

Beyond his corporate career, Lewis is also known as an author and thought leader. His book, “Finance for Non-Financials,” has been used as a resource for executive development and for helping leaders better understand financial principles and business transformation.

“As a sought-after speaker and advisor, Mr. Lewis has contributed to numerous conferences and seminars, sharing practical, experience-based insights that continue to influence industry best practices and inspire emerging leaders,” the company stated.

The appointment comes at a time when major regional companies are placing increased emphasis on financial resilience, operational efficiency, digital transformation, and long-term strategic growth. For TDC, the addition of a regional executive with Lewis’ background signals a continued focus on strengthening corporate governance, enhancing performance, and positioning the group for expansion and innovation.

TDC welcomed Lewis to the organization, stating: “Please join us in welcoming Mr. Lewis to the TDC family!”

The TDC Group remains one of the leading corporate institutions in St. Kitts and Nevis, with interests spanning retail, insurance, real estate, automotive, finance, and other key commercial sectors. Lewis’ appointment is expected to add further depth to the company’s executive leadership team as it continues to serve customers, shareholders, employees, and communities across the Federation.