St. Kitts–Nevis diplomat appointed Senior Advisor for Global Strategic Engagement at the Institute for Global Health and Development.

ASHA DESOUZA JOINS GLOBAL HEALTH ELITE





In yet another shining example of Kittitian and Nevisian excellence on the world stage, Asha DeSouza, a distinguished diplomat and international development strategist, has been appointed Senior Advisor for Global Strategic Engagement at the Institute for Global Health and Development (IGHD) — one of the world’s leading think tanks dedicated to advancing global health diplomacy, policy innovation, and sustainable development.

The announcement, made by IGHD earlier this week, marks a defining moment for St. Kitts and Nevis’ growing presence in global governance and multilateral leadership. The institute hailed Ms. DeSouza’s appointment as a major boost to its mission of “amplifying global leadership and policy impact in health and sustainable development.”

From the Caribbean to the United Nations

DeSouza’s distinguished career spans over a decade of international service and multilateral negotiation. She previously served as Team Leader for Sustainable Development in the Office of the President of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during its 78th and 79th sessions, where she led intergovernmental negotiations on pivotal global health frameworks — including the political declaration on noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) and mental health, as well as the high-level dialogue on the determinants of health.

Her tenure at the UN saw her play a critical role in advancing the health-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and ensuring the voices of small island developing states (SIDS) and CARICOM nations were reflected in global policy outcomes. As a diplomat representing St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean Community, she was instrumental in coordinating CARICOM’s unified positions on global health and foreign policy, helping shape resolutions that strengthened the region’s influence on international health governance.

Strategic Leadership for a Changing World

At IGHD, DeSouza will be charged with guiding global strategic engagement, bridging the intersections of health diplomacy, sustainable development, and equity-driven leadership. The organization emphasized that her experience “will be instrumental in steering initiatives that connect health, diplomacy, and sustainable development, amplifying IGHD’s contribution to building more equitable and resilient health systems — particularly across Africa and the Global South.”

Her appointment reflects not only personal achievement but also the growing reputation of St. Kitts and Nevis nationals as global changemakers, occupying influential roles in diplomacy, academia, and policy innovation.

A Model of Caribbean Excellence

Asha DeSouza’s rise underscores a broader trend of Caribbean professionals shaping global discourse — from health equity to climate resilience. Her work at the nexus of diplomacy and development embodies the intellectual strength, adaptability, and moral clarity for which Caribbean leaders are increasingly recognized.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, her success is a source of profound national pride — a reminder that small islands can make powerful global impacts when equipped with vision, education, and commitment to service.

As the world navigates overlapping health, climate, and economic crises, DeSouza’s appointment symbolizes a new era of Caribbean leadership at the heart of global policymaking — thoughtful, inclusive, and resolutely forward-looking.