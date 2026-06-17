Saint Lucian Chef and Community Advocate Orlando Satchell Awarded British Empire Medal in 2026 King’s Birthday Honours

By Faye-Chantelle Mondesir

Saint Lucia is celebrating a proud national moment following the announcement that renowned chef, entrepreneur and community advocate Orlando Satchell has been awarded the British Empire Medal in the 2026 King’s Birthday Honours.

The prestigious honour recognises Satchell for his services to community development, outreach programmes and poverty alleviation, highlighting decades of work that have extended far beyond the kitchen and into the heart of Saint Lucian community life.

Widely known as the founder and executive chef of the internationally acclaimed Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar in Soufrière, Satchell has built a career that blends culinary excellence with social purpose. Through food, mentorship, education, skills development and outreach, he has used his platform to support vulnerable individuals, promote local culture and create opportunities for families, farmers, fishers, producers and young people.

Satchell also expressed deep appreciation to those who nominated, supported and endorsed his candidacy for the honour, saying their recognition reflects a shared commitment to service and positive change across Saint Lucia and beyond.

“I am deeply honoured and humbled to receive this recognition,” Satchell said. “This award reflects the collective efforts of every person, organisation and community partner who has worked alongside me over the years. Sharing love goes beyond cooking; it’s about sharing life’s experiences with others that often go unnoticed. I have always believed that food has the power to unite people, create opportunities and uplift communities. This honour belongs to all those who continue to serve others and work towards building a better future for Saint Lucia.”

For years, Satchell has been recognised as one of the Caribbean’s leading culinary ambassadors, earning praise for elevating Saint Lucian gastronomy while championing local ingredients, cultural preservation and sustainable food systems. His work has helped strengthen community-based value chains by prioritising locally sourced produce and supporting small businesses connected to the hospitality and food sectors.

Beyond the restaurant, Satchell’s contribution includes mentorship, youth engagement, employment creation, skills development and participation in outreach initiatives aimed at empowering underserved communities. His approach reflects a belief that business success should translate into meaningful benefit for the wider society.

The British Empire Medal is awarded to individuals who have demonstrated distinguished service worthy of national recognition. For Saint Lucia, Satchell’s award is being celebrated not only as a personal achievement, but as a powerful reminder of how entrepreneurship, compassion and community service can work together to create lasting impact.

As the island joins in celebrating this recognition, Orlando Satchell’s honour stands as a tribute to purposeful leadership, Saint Lucian excellence and the transformative power of service.

About Orlando Satchell

Orlando Satchell is an internationally recognised British-born Saint Lucian chef, restaurateur and community advocate. As founder of Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar in Soufrière, he has built a respected reputation for excellence in Caribbean cuisine while promoting local agriculture, culinary heritage and community empowerment.

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Orlando’s Restaurant & Bar

Website: orlandosrestaurantslu.com

Email: theobrandinc@gmail.com