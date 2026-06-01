ST. KITTS AND NEVIS CROSSES THE THRESHOLD INTO SPACE: Historic Nevis-Built Experiment Launches Aboard SSC Space Mission in Sweden

TIMES CARIBBEAN / ST. KITTS-NEVIS DAILY — In a breathtaking moment of national pride, scientific ambition and Caribbean history, the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis has officially crossed the threshold into space.

On 31 May 2026, at 8:33 a.m. CEST, SSC Space launched the SubOrbital Express S1X-5 / M17 mission from the Esrange Space Center in Kiruna, Sweden, carrying a historic space life sciences experiment developed through a groundbreaking partnership involving St. Kitts and Nevis, Switzerland, the Ministry of Education Nevis, the University of Zurich, and the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein.

For the small twin-island Federation, this was no ordinary launch. It was a bold declaration to the world that space exploration is no longer the exclusive preserve of superpowers, giant economies or major industrial nations. On this historic mission, St. Kitts and Nevis proved that vision, education, scientific curiosity and committed partnership can carry even the smallest nations beyond the limits once imagined.

The experiment, developed in collaboration with teachers and students on Nevis, continues important scientific work exploring how gravity regulates genome architecture and gene expression. In simpler terms, the research forms part of a wider effort to better understand how the forces that shape life on Earth behave when exposed to space and microgravity conditions.

What makes the achievement even more extraordinary is that the mission hardware was developed and built locally on Nevis, with the active involvement of educators and students. According to information shared by the project team, the Nevis-built hardware performed perfectly during the mission — a proud and powerful validation of local talent, technical preparation and scientific discipline.

The mission represents a major milestone for science, education and innovation in St. Kitts and Nevis. It also stands as a shining example of what can happen when classrooms are connected to cutting-edge global research, and when students are invited not only to learn about science, but to help make history through it.

The project was carried out through a strong international partnership involving the Ministry of Education Nevis, the Universität Zürich / University of Zurich, and the Center for Space and Aviation Switzerland and Liechtenstein. The collaboration brought together students, teachers, researchers, technical experts and national partners in what has now become one of the most inspiring scientific achievements linked to the Federation.

The historic launch also signals a new and exciting chapter for small island developing states. For generations, Caribbean nations have been seen largely through the lenses of tourism, culture, sports and natural beauty. But this achievement sends a new message: the Caribbean can also contribute meaningfully to space science, biotechnology, advanced research and the global innovation economy.

As the countdown reached zero in Sweden, a new door opened for St. Kitts and Nevis. From the classrooms of Nevis to the edge of space, this mission has shown that young people in the Federation can dream bigger, build smarter and participate in the most advanced frontiers of human knowledge.

Special recognition has been extended to the team and partners who helped make the mission possible, including Cora Thiel, Mojca Frank Bertoncelj, Svantje Tauber, Stefan Krämer, Gunnar Florin, Marci Galbács, John Williams, Zahnela Claxton, Richard Galloway, Rholda Brathwaite, Craig David, Kenisha Lewis, the SKNRA with H.E. Dr. Ricardo Neil and Brandon Powell, Minister Hon. Troy Liburd from the Ministry of Education, and all teachers and students who contributed to the project.

The success of this mission is more than a scientific achievement. It is a national inspiration. It tells every student in St. Kitts and Nevis that the classroom can be a launchpad, that innovation can come from a small island, and that the future belongs to those bold enough to build it.

On 31 May 2026, St. Kitts and Nevis did not just send an experiment into space.

St. Kitts and Nevis sent a message to the world.

A small nation can dream big. A young nation can innovate. And a Caribbean island can reach space.