SKCU GOES GREEN! ST. KITTS CREDIT UNION HOSTS POWERFUL 42ND AGM UNDER THE THEME “CULTIVATING A SUSTAINABLE FUTURE

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 15, 2025 — The St. Kitts Credit Union (SKCU) is gearing up for what promises to be a landmark event—its 42nd Annual General Meeting (AGM), set for Thursday, 29th May 2025 at 5:00 PM at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel. For the benefit of its dynamic membership base both locally and abroad, the AGM will also be streamed live via Zoom, allowing for greater participation and engagement.

This year’s AGM carries the timely and impactful theme:

“Cultivating a Sustainable Future: SKCU’s Green Path to Prosperity.”

The focus? A bold shift towards environmental sustainability, economic resilience, and community-driven innovation.

As one of the Federation’s leading financial institutions, SKCU continues to push the envelope—fusing eco-conscious policies with financial empowerment to create a future that’s green, inclusive, and member-focused.

The 42nd AGM will offer SKCU members the opportunity to:

Review the Credit Union’s financial performance and key milestones over the past year

Engage in open governance through member dialogue and board elections

Gain insight into upcoming strategic initiatives designed to benefit both members and the wider community

In a move to ensure accessibility and full participation, transportation will be provided to and from the venue—another testament to SKCU’s people-first approach.

This meeting isn’t just a procedural formality—it’s a celebration of SKCU’s commitment to transparency, transformation, and its powerful “People Helping People” philosophy.

All members are urged to attend, participate, and help shape the next chapter of sustainable success.

Register now to attend via Zoom:

https://skccu.zoom.us/meeting/register/uDdN2XimRMOQICpCP7j9qA

Let your voice be heard. Together, let’s build a greener, stronger financial future!