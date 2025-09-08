S.L. HORSFORD’S ST. PAUL’S UNITED FC: A DYNASTY BUILT ON FOOTBALL EXCELLENCE AND CORPORATE PARTNERSHIP

By SKN Times Commentary Desk

The marriage between S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd. and the legendary St. Paul’s United Football Club is not just a sponsorship—it is a dynasty-defining partnership that has redefined the standard for football excellence and corporate support in St. Kitts and Nevis.

As Horsfords celebrates 150 years of trading excellence, proudly standing as the longest-running company of its kind in St. Kitts and Nevis, the OECS, and perhaps the wider Caribbean, it also celebrates an equally remarkable milestone: 35 years as the unwavering sponsor of St. Paul’s United FC.

This is no ordinary partnership. It began in the early 1990s and has grown into the longest corporate-sports relationship in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis. Together, Horsfords and St. Paul’s United have set the gold standard for what community investment and corporate responsibility can achieve in sport.

A Legacy of Football Dominance

On the field, the Samuel Lamentine Horsford (SLH) St. Paul’s United FC has built a record that even their fiercest rivals cannot deny. Last night’s championship victory was not just another trophy—it was the 8th Premier League title of the new millennium for the men in red and black.

But the statistics are even more staggering: 16 of the last 21 trophies offered by the SKNFA have gone to St. Paul’s United. This is not merely success—it is football dominance at its purest. It is a dynasty forged through talent, resilience, and unshakable commitment.

The Ingredients of Greatness

The brilliance of St. Paul’s United is rooted in several forces working in harmony:

Community Power : A passionate, committed, and vocal fan base that provides energy and support unmatched anywhere else in the Federation.

: A passionate, committed, and vocal fan base that provides energy and support unmatched anywhere else in the Federation. Generational Talent : A pipeline of football brilliance emerging from the community, producing stars season after season.

: A pipeline of football brilliance emerging from the community, producing stars season after season. Corporate Commitment : The steadfast support of Horsfords, ensuring resources, infrastructure, and stability that few other clubs can rival.

: The steadfast support of Horsfords, ensuring resources, infrastructure, and stability that few other clubs can rival. Leadership at the Top: Above all, the guiding hand of President Donald “Banga” Freeman, whose stoic, innovative, and determined leadership has shaped this team into the most successful football club in the Federation’s history. Freeman’s presidency is widely recognized as a model of what visionary leadership can accomplish in sport.

A Corporate Giant Speaks

Reflecting on the milestone, Wallis Wilkin, Group Marketing Manager at S.L. Horsford & Co. Ltd., offered an inspirational message of congratulations:

“Our 35-year partnership with St. Paul’s United is a proud reflection of what happens when community passion and corporate responsibility unite for a common purpose. At Horsfords, we believe in building legacies—whether in business or on the football field. St. Paul’s United embodies excellence, perseverance, and unity, and we are honored to stand beside them as they continue to inspire not only their community but the entire nation. This is more than football—it is history in motion.”

The Dynasty Marches On

The story of S.L. Horsford’s St. Paul’s United FC is one of unmatched success, unparalleled partnership, and unwavering commitment. It proves that when corporations invest deeply in communities, and when communities give back with talent, loyalty, and passion, dynasties are born.

St. Paul’s United have raised the bar not only for football but for what it means to be champions in spirit, in community, and in legacy. Their dominance is not a chapter—it is an ongoing saga, a dynasty still writing history.

Congratulations to S.L. Horsford’s St. Paul’s United FC—champions, standard-bearers, and legends of local football.