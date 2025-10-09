BRAZILIAN TRIO CHARGED FOR IMPORTATION & POSSESSION OF ILLEGAL ELECTRONIC DEVICES

By SKN Times Crime Desk | Basseterre, St. Kitts — October 9, 2025

The White Collar Crime Unit (WCCU) of the Royal St. Christopher and Nevis Police Force (RSCNPF) has charged three Brazilian nationals for serious offences related to computer-based fraud and the illegal importation of sophisticated skimming devices into the Federation.

The accused — Lilian Camila Da Silva, Arthur Lessa Camilo Vieira, and Petrus Pereira Wienen Filho — were formally charged at the Basseterre Police Station on October 8, 2025, following a detailed investigation by the WCCU.

According to the police statement, the charges stem from incidents that occurred earlier this month:

Importation of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) for the purpose of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming) — offences committed on October 4, 2025 .

for the purpose of committing Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming) — offences committed on . Possession of Illegal Electronic Devices (ATM Cards) with intent to commit Computer-Related Fraud (Credit Card Skimming) — offences committed between October 4 and 5, 2025.

Police sources indicate that the trio’s activities were detected through heightened surveillance and coordination between customs and financial crime investigators. The seized items reportedly included cloned ATM cards and devices designed to capture sensitive banking information from unsuspecting users.

Authorities have confirmed that investigations are ongoing to determine whether the suspects are connected to a wider regional or international credit card fraud ring targeting Caribbean financial institutions and ATM networks.

The RSCNPF has urged local businesses, banks, and members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious ATM activity or tampering to law enforcement immediately.

The trio remains in police custody pending court appearances.

SKN Times will continue to monitor this developing case and provide updates as more information becomes available.