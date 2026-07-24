PAM POSTPONES 60TH ANNUAL CONVENTION AGAIN—NEW DATE SET FOR SEPTEMBER 27

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — The People’s Action Movement has postponed its highly anticipated 60th Annual Convention for the second time in as many weeks, pushing the major party gathering back by approximately two months.

The convention was initially scheduled for Sunday, July 19, 2026, before being postponed to Sunday, July 26. PAM has now announced that the event will instead be held on Sunday, September 27, 2026, as part of the Federation’s Independence celebrations.

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In an official statement dated July 24, the party informed its members, supporters and the wider public that the latest decision followed careful consideration and strategic planning.

“This decision was not taken lightly,” PAM stated, explaining that the revised schedule is intended to strengthen party unity, build greater momentum and ensure that the movement presents itself to the country with one vision and one goal.

The back-to-back postponements are nevertheless likely to generate fresh public discussion about the party’s preparations, internal organisation and political direction as it seeks to rebuild following its defeat in the 2022 general election.

PAM said it remains focused, energised and committed to serving the Federation, while openly declaring its intention to position itself to form the next Government of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“As we celebrate 60 conventions built by you, the people, we remain focused, energized and committed to serving our Federation,” the statement said.

The party concluded with its traditional message: “Together, with clasped hands, we’ll continue striving for progress.”

Further details concerning the September venue, programme and featured speakers are expected to be announced.