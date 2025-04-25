SKN STARS SHINE BRIGHT! Saint Kitts and Nevis Sends Powerhouse Contingent to Inaugural West Indies T20 Breakout Tournament

HEADLINE:





Basseterre, St. Kitts – Cricket fever is sweeping the Federation as Saint Kitts and Nevis emerges as a major force in the inaugural West Indies T20 Breakout Tournament, with seven nationals making their mark on this exciting new stage.

Four explosive young cricketers — Jamie Cornelius, Jaden Carmichael, Mikyle Louis, and Cameron Pennyfeather — have earned coveted spots on the Leeward Islands Thunder, ready to showcase their talents and ignite the pitch with passion, power, and precision.

PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Peter Douglas during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Steve Liburd during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Mikyle Louis during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Kenneth Pennyfeather during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Jamie Cornelius during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Jaden Carmichael during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI) PORT OF SPAIN, TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO – APRIL 24: Leeward Islands Thunder Darc Browne during the West Indies Breakout T20 League headshots session at the Hilton Hotel on April 24, 2025 in Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago. (Photo by Daniel Prentice/CWI)

But SKN’s influence doesn’t stop at the boundary. Stepping in to provide tactical brilliance and behind-the-scenes leadership are Steve Liburd, serving as Head Coach, Darc Browne, the dynamic Team Manager, and Peter Douglas, a seasoned Physiotherapist — forming a powerhouse support trio determined to push the Thunder to glory.

The Breakout Tournament, hosted at the BLCA Ground in Trinidad, is no ordinary contest. It’s a game-changing platform designed to unearth the next generation of West Indies cricket legends, and all eyes are now on the Saint Kitts and Nevis contingent to rise and deliver.

MATCH SCHEDULE FOR LEEWARD ISLANDS THUNDER:

April 26 at 2:00 PM – vs Jamaica Titans

– vs April 30 at 7:00 PM – vs Barbados

– vs May 2 at 7:00 PM – vs Trinidad Legions

– vs May 4 at 7:00 PM – vs Guyana Rainforest Rangers

– vs May 7 at 7:00 PM – vs Windward Islands Infernos

Playoffs (if qualified):

May 9 at 7:00 PM – 2nd Place vs 3rd Place

– 2nd Place vs 3rd Place May 10 at 7:00 PM – 1st Place vs Winner of May 9

With West Indies cricket standing at a crossroads, this tournament is a critical step in reviving the region’s cricketing legacy, and Saint Kitts and Nevis is front and center in that revival.

From players to management, the Federation is making a statement: We’re not just participating — we’re dominating.

All of SKN is behind you — bring the thunder, make us proud!

#BreakoutT20 #SKNCricketRising #LeewardThunder #FutureOfWindiesCricket #SKNPride #NextGenStars #CricketComeback #CaribbeanPowerhouse