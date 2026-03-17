CARIBBEAN CORPORATE POWER: BILLIONS, BALANCE SHEETS & REGIONAL DOMINANCE TITANS OF TRADE: INSIDE THE CARIBBEAN’S $2.32 BILLION POWER LIST

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The Caribbean is often viewed through the lens of tourism, beaches, and leisure—but beneath that image lies a powerful and evolving economic engine driven by corporate giants generating hundreds of millions—and in some cases billions—of US dollars annually.

The Top 50 Highest-Grossing Caribbean Companies (2025) offers a revealing snapshot of regional economic power, dominance, and disparity.

At the summit stands Jamaica’s financial giant, National Commercial Bank Financial Group Limited, generating US$2.32 billion in 2025 revenue—firmly establishing itself as the region’s leading corporate force.

At the lower end of the Top 50, Trinidad & Tobago’s West Indian Tobacco Company Limited reports US$28.3 million in revenue, underscoring the wide range in scale among the region’s top-performing firms.

A TALE OF TWO GIANTS: JAMAICA AND TRINIDAD & TOBAGO

The data highlights a clear concentration of corporate strength:

Jamaica: 20 companies in the Top 50

Trinidad & Tobago: 15 companies in the Top 50

Together, these two countries account for 70 percent of the entire list.

This dominance reflects:

Larger domestic markets

More diversified economic structures

Stronger capital markets

Established industrial and financial sectors

Jamaica’s corporate footprint spans multiple industries, including financial services through JMMB Group Limited, distribution via Derrimon Trading Company Limited, infrastructure through TransJamaican Highway Limited, and gaming through Supreme Ventures Limited.

Trinidad & Tobago’s strength is rooted in manufacturing, energy-linked industries, and finance, with key players such as Scotiabank Trinidad & Tobago Limited and Angostura Holdings Limited.

SECTOR BREAKDOWN: WHERE THE MONEY FLOWS

Several industries consistently drive revenue across the region:

Financial Services and Banking

A core pillar of Caribbean economies, supporting investment, credit, and regional expansion.

Manufacturing and Distribution

Companies such as Trinidad Cement Limited and Banks DIH Holdings Inc. dominate production and supply chains.

Energy and Fuel Distribution

Entities like West Indies Oil Company Limited highlight the importance of energy logistics.

Retail and Consumer Goods

Growing rapidly, particularly in Jamaica, led by companies like Fontana Limited.

Infrastructure and Logistics

Ports and transport systems, including Kingston Wharves Limited, remain critical revenue drivers.

ST. KITTS & NEVIS: SMALL MARKET, STRONG PRESENCE

Despite its small population, St. Kitts & Nevis has secured two positions on the Top 50 list:

S. L. Horsford & Co. Limited

Revenue: US$77.1 million

Sector: Retail, Distribution, Automotive, Real Estate

TDC Group Limited

Revenue: US$47.2 million

Sector: Retail, Distribution, Financial Services

For a federation of fewer than 60,000 people, this represents a significant achievement.

These companies:

Anchor domestic commerce

Support employment across sectors

Facilitate imports and construction supply chains

Demonstrate the effectiveness of diversified conglomerate models in small economies

However, the scale gap remains substantial. When compared to Jamaica’s top firm at US$2.32 billion, the difference highlights structural limitations tied to market size and expansion capacity.

STRUCTURAL REALITIES: SCALE, CAPITAL AND COMPETITION

The rankings reveal deeper economic truths:

Larger economies benefit from higher consumption and broader tax bases

Diversification strengthens resilience and revenue generation

Access to capital is a key driver of corporate expansion

Many smaller states remain heavily domestically focused

THE OECS QUESTION: PATHWAYS TO SCALE

For OECS countries, including St. Kitts & Nevis, Antigua and Barbuda, St. Lucia, and Grenada, the challenge is not participation—but scale.

Key strategies for growth include:

Regional integration and mergers

Export-oriented business models

Digital transformation and e-commerce expansion

Greater engagement with diaspora markets

CONCLUSION: A REGION OF OPPORTUNITY—WITH CLEAR IMBALANCES

The Caribbean’s Top 50 companies collectively generate billions in annual revenue, reflecting a region with significant economic capability.

However, the distribution of that power remains uneven.

Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago dominate the corporate landscape, while smaller nations continue to demonstrate resilience and potential within structural constraints.

The future of Caribbean business growth will depend not only on national success, but on the region’s ability to integrate, scale, and compete collectively on the global stage.