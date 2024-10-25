Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See Presents Credentials to Governor-General of St. Kitts and Nevis

On Monday, October 21, 2024, His Excellency The Most Reverend Santiago de Wit Guzman, the Apostolic Nuncio (Ambassador-Designate) of the Holy See to St. Kitts and Nevis, officially presented his credentials to Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd, GCMG, JP, Governor-General, at Government House in Basseterre. This significant event marks His Excellency’s inaugural visit to the Federation, solidifying a diplomatic relationship that has spanned over two decades since its establishment in 1999.

His Excellency was accompanied by distinguished Catholic representatives, including His Lordship Bishop Robert Anthony Llanos, Bishop of the Diocese of St. John’s-Basseterre, which administers to eight territories in the Caribbean; Reverend Father Josue Frederic Llboudo, Secretary of the Nunciature and Deputy Head of Mission; and Father Peter Mwaura, Parish Administrator for the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Basseterre.

During the ceremony, Governor-General Dame Marcella Liburd extended a warm welcome to His Excellency and his delegation, expressing appreciation for the ongoing relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and the Holy See. The visit symbolizes a continuation of mutual commitment and cooperation between the two states, with special emphasis on shared values and the Catholic Church’s impact on social and educational development within the Federation.

The Apostolic Nuncio’s visit also serves to strengthen the Catholic community in St. Kitts and Nevis, as the Church remains a vital presence in both faith and community initiatives.