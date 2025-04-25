DARC TAKES CHARGE! 24-Year-Old St.Kitts-Nevis Phenom Appointed Manager of Leeward Islands Thunder for Explosive Breakout T20 Tournament



Basseterre, St. Kitts – In a jaw-dropping leap that has sent shockwaves across Caribbean cricket circles, 24-year-old Darc Browne of Saint Kitts and Nevis has been officially named Team Manager of the Leeward Islands Thunder for the inaugural West Indies Breakout T20 Tournament, which ignites tomorrow in Trinidad.

This bold and historic appointment makes Browne one of the youngest managers ever entrusted with a senior regional cricket squad — a stunning rise that underscores a seismic shift in West Indies cricket toward fresh talent and fearless leadership.

Described by insiders as disciplined, driven, and deeply passionate, Browne now steps into a pivotal role as he spearheads the Thunder’s campaign in what is being hailed as the ultimate proving ground for the next generation of West Indies cricket stars.

He won’t be going it alone — Browne will join forces with Head Coach Steve Liburd and Physiotherapist Peter Douglas, forming a high-powered support unit behind the Thunder’s hunt for glory.

And the Kittitian pride doesn’t stop there. Jamie Cornelius, Jaden Carmichael, Mikyle Louis, and Cameron Pennyfeather — four electrifying young talents from Saint Kitts and Nevis — will suit up in Thunder colours, ready to light up the regional stage.

As the cricketing world turns its eyes to Trinidad, the Federation beams with pride, watching one of its own blaze a trail not just for himself, but for an entire generation of young sports professionals.

From grassroots to greatness, Darc Browne is the breakout name to watch.

