ST. KITTS’ DR. IRVIN SWEENEY SOARS TO ASSOCIATE DEANSHIP IN U.S.

Camden County College welcomes SKN academic as new Associate Dean of Workforce Development and Community Partnership

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 9, 2025 — From the classrooms of St. Kitts to the academic corridors of the United States, Dr. Irvin Sweeney has added another remarkable milestone to his journey of excellence. The distinguished Kittitian educator has been officially appointed Associate Dean in the Division of Workforce Development and Community Partnership at Camden County College, New Jersey.

In his new role, Dr. Sweeney will oversee a wide-ranging portfolio, including the Adult Basic Skills (ABS) program, TRIO Student Support Services, the Educational Opportunity Fund (EOF), the Justice Impacted Scholars Program, Gateway Plus, Campus Management, Counseling/Advising, Student Judiciary Matters, and Community Engagement.

A Moment of Reflection and Gratitude

In a heartfelt statement following the appointment, Dr. Sweeney described the moment as one of deep humility and sacred responsibility:

“This morning, I accepted the appointment to serve as Associate Dean… I thought of its significance to the homeland (particularly De Village community). I thought of the uncompromising belief of our people that size should never determine our destiny, and our national commitment to strive for excellence.”

The accomplished academic reflected on his life’s journey, beginning as a 17-year-old teacher under the mentorship of the late Sir George Washington Archibald (“Washie”), and gave thanks to those who shaped his path. Among them, he cited Ms. Violet Jeffers, Sir Kennedy Simmonds, Sir Hugh Rawlins, his village friend Juggy, Dr. Hollis Liverpool (Mighty Chalkdust), and others who played vital roles in his personal and professional development.

Carrying SKN’s Banner of Excellence Abroad

Dr. Sweeney emphasized that his achievement is not his alone, but a testament to the educational foundation laid in the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

“I said a prayer of thanks to my nation… for providing the educational foundation to enable nationals to compete anywhere in the world, and to seize opportunities when they become available.”

He further reminded young people of the timeless lesson that “investing in knowledge will always pay the best interest.”

A Vision for Empowerment Through Education

As he steps into this next chapter, Dr. Sweeney underscored his commitment to promoting self-determination, expectancy-value, and achievement goals within education. He echoed the words of Nelson Mandela:

“Education is for improving the lives of others and for leaving your community and the world better than you found it.”

National Pride and Global Achievement

Dr. Irvin Sweeney’s appointment is yet another reminder that St. Kitts and Nevis continues to produce leaders of global relevance, whose contributions extend far beyond the Federation’s shores. His story reinforces the belief that small island states can—and do—compete at the highest levels of academia, leadership, and innovation.

As he rolls up his sleeves for the work ahead at Camden County College, the people of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly salute one of their own—a son of the soil, a scholar of distinction, and a true nation-builder on the international stage.