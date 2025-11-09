STAND UP AND ORGANIZE: PARK HYATT WORKERS URGED TO FORM UNION AMID TIPPING SCANDAL — CALLS GROW FOR A NON-POLITICAL NATIONAL WORKERS UNION IN ST. KITTS-NEVIS

By SKN Times Commentary Team

A CRISIS THAT DEMANDS COLLECTIVE ACTION

The Park Hyatt St. Kitts tipping scandal has exposed far more than unfair payroll practices—it has pulled back the curtain on a broken system that leaves workers voiceless, vulnerable, and unprotected. The servers who courageously spoke out against management’s alleged tip-siphoning policy are not just fighting for a few lost dollars; they are fighting for the soul of the Federation’s labour movement.

For too long, hotel workers across St. Kitts and Nevis have endured quietly while managements, guided by “corporate policy,” decide who deserves the sweat of their labour. This latest controversy—where gratuities meant for frontline servers are reportedly diverted to higher-paid departments—highlights why Park Hyatt employees must immediately unite and form or join a workers’ union that truly represents their interests.

WHY A UNION IS THE ONLY DEFENSE

In every strong democracy, unions give workers a seat at the table. They negotiate, demand accountability, and protect against arbitrary policies that erode livelihoods. At Park Hyatt, servers earn roughly $12.50 an hour—the lowest rate in the resort—while others benefiting from their tips earn up to $20 an hour. Without organized representation, such inequities become normalized, and “policy changes” can quietly drain incomes overnight.

A Park Hyatt Workers’ Union—formed and managed by employees themselves—could negotiate transparent tip-sharing frameworks, enforce fair-wage structures, and provide legal support when management crosses ethical lines. It could also liaise directly with the Ministry of Labour to ensure enforcement of labour rights under the Federation’s laws.

But such action takes courage. Management will resist, government ministries may delay, and corporate lawyers will advise against it. Yet history teaches us that nothing changes until workers stand together. The Caribbean’s most progressive nations—Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad—owe much of their social stability to strong, apolitical labour representation.

THE DECAY OF THE TRADES & LABOUR UNION

Here lies the deeper tragedy. The once-mighty St. Kitts-Nevis Trades & Labour Union, historically a pillar of workers’ empowerment, has over the decades become too tightly bound to partisan politics. What was once a fierce advocate for fair pay and collective bargaining has been reduced to an echo of its political parent party.

That dependency has made the Union ineffective in today’s complex, private-sector-driven economy. Workers at Park Hyatt, Four Seasons, and other hotels no longer see it as a neutral protector. As a result, union membership has collapsed, and in its absence, corporate decisions go unchallenged. The Federation now faces a situation where the working class—particularly in tourism, construction, and retail—has no strong, independent voice.

If the Park Hyatt scandal has taught us anything, it is this: a new non-political, independent workers’ union is urgently needed. One that represents all workers—hospitality, industrial, service, and agricultural—without fear or favour, and without being chained to any political party’s agenda.

A CALL TO REBUILD WORKERS’ POWER

What is happening at Park Hyatt is not isolated—it is a symptom of a wider malaise. From late payments to poor working conditions and exploitation disguised as “team policy,” the average worker in St. Kitts and Nevis stands alone against multinational employers. Without a neutral, reform-minded union, each new scandal will end with the same result: silence.

The Federation’s youth, many entering the workforce for the first time, deserve a modern union that educates, empowers, and advocates—a body that can engage hotels, factories, and government ministries with professionalism and integrity.

A rebirth of labour activism—divorced from politics but rooted in fairness—could restore balance to a system that increasingly favours capital over compassion.

A MESSAGE TO PARK HYATT WORKERS

To the servers and staff who spoke out: you are not alone. Your courage has sparked a national conversation about dignity, justice, and representation. But conversation is not enough. It’s time to organize. Whether through an in-house union or a new federation of hospitality workers, you hold the power to reshape the industry’s future.

No worker should have to choose between silence and starvation. No guest’s tip should become management’s bonus. And no government ministry should ever remain silent when the rights of its citizens are trampled.

THE PATH FORWARD

The Park Hyatt tipping scandal must become a turning point—not just for those servers, but for every worker in the Federation. Let it be the spark that ignites a new labour awakening: independent, fearless, and fair.

Because until workers organize, exploitation will remain luxury’s hidden cost.

