SKN PM DREW TOUCHES DOWN IN NIGERIA AGAIN! CRITICS SLAM FREQUENT FLYING WHILE LOCAL ISSUES REMAIN GROUNDED

Abuja, Nigeria – July 25, 2025 — Just under two months after his last high-profile overseas trip, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis Dr. Terrance Drew is at it again — flying off-island and landing in Nigeria, continuing what critics are calling a “torrid streak of foreign gallivanting” as domestic challenges pile up back home.

This time, Dr. Drew was spotted at the prestigious Transcorp Hilton in Abuja, taking center stage at the 32nd Annual Afreximbank Meetings, where he called for a bold new era of Afro-Caribbean unity—one built on trade, airlift, and “boundless imagination.” His address was poetic, powerful, and Pan-African… but many back in Basseterre are asking: at what cost?

“While he’s talking about air bridges and cultural partnerships, people in Central Basseterre still can’t get running water 24/7,” said one frustrated resident.

Saint Kitts and Nevis Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew during the opening of AAM2025 in Abuja. (Photo: Afreximbank/ July 25, 2025)

Despite the applause in Abuja, murmurs in St. Kitts grow louder with each boarding pass and SOCIAL MEDIA update, pointing to an administration that critics say is “more present in foreign forums than in Federation affairs.”

Drew’s speech tugged at heartstrings, referencing the transatlantic past and envisioning a sky filled with African-Caribbean airliners. Yet ironically, not a single direct flight currently connects the regions — much like the widening gap between Drew’s global agenda and local realities.

With soaring travel costs, rising crime, healthcare woes, and unmet campaign promises, citizens are questioning the frequency and substance of the PM’s off-island escapades.

“From Barbados to Dubai to St.Vincent and The Grenadines to Nigeria—Dr. Drew is carving out a global travel legacy,” said a regional analyst. “But back home, the legacy looks a lot like broken promises and photo ops.”

Still, the Prime Minister used his moment in Nigeria to announce bold plans for 2026, including a full CARICOM Heads of Government mission to Africa under his chairmanship.

But the question remains: Can Drew rebuild bridges at home while chasing new ones abroad? Or is this government more invested in optics than outcomes?

As his speech concluded with “Let global Africa be not just an aspiration, but an institution,” many at home are hoping he’ll next deliver a speech about fixing roads, restoring water, and building houses — in St. Kitts and Nevis.

Until then, citizens may need a boarding pass just to get a meeting with their Prime Minister.