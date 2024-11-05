Beauty Inside Out Launches Exciting November Refer-a-Friend Program: Unlock Up to 25% Off All Services!

Frigate Bay, St. Kitts — This November, Beauty Inside Out boutique salon and spa is rolling out an irresistible offer for its loyal customers and newcomers alike! With their newly launched Refer-a-Friend Program, customers can enjoy fantastic discounts on premium beauty treatments simply by spreading the word. Here’s how it works: refer a friend who has never experienced the salon, and both you and your friend will receive 20% off all services! But that’s not all—refer two new friends and bring them along to enjoy an incredible 25% off every service on the menu.

Beauty Inside Out is a full-service salon and spa, offering everything from manicures, pedicures, and nail artistry to haircuts, coloring, eyelash extensions, microblading, massages, facials, and waxing. The spa’s top-notch therapists promise a relaxing experience, complete with a complimentary glass of wine to make each visit even more enjoyable. Located in the heart of Frigate Bay, it’s the ultimate beauty destination for anyone looking to unwind and refresh in style.

How to Book:

Book online at www.beautyinsideout.salon or call us at 466-2829, 664-3226, or 764-3227. Walk-ins are welcome, but appointments are encouraged to secure your spot!

https://www.facebook.com/beautyinsideoutsk

Don’t miss out on this special offer—valid through the entire month of November! Treat yourself and a friend (or two) to a luxurious day at Beauty Inside Out and save big while you do.