TECH REVOLUTION IN PARADISE!NEVIS-BORN TECH QUEEN ZANYA WILKINSON UNLEASHES CARIBEZYNE—THE HOTTEST NEW APP IN ST. KITTS & NEVIS!

Basseterre, St. Kitts – June 26, 2025 —

Move over Silicon Valley—Silicon Beach is here! Caribbean innovation is taking center stage as Nevis-born tech powerhouse Zanya Wilkinson officially launches CARIBEZYNE, a sizzling new lifestyle and business directory app that promises to transform how locals and visitors discover the best of St. Kitts and Nevis!

What is CARIBEZYNE?

It’s more than just an app—it’s your all-in-one passport to island living! From hidden foodie hotspots and luxury getaways to trusted beauty services and exclusive local deals, CARIBEZYNE connects users with verified, high-quality businesses across the twin-island Federation.

Already live on the App Store and Google Play, the sleek new app allows users to:

Discover verified businesses by category (restaurants, hotels, rentals, tours, and more!)

by category (restaurants, hotels, rentals, tours, and more!) Save favorites and explore handpicked collections like “Eat Like a Local” & “Hidden Gems”

and explore handpicked collections like “Eat Like a Local” & “Hidden Gems” Connect directly with business owners for fast, hassle-free bookings and info

for fast, hassle-free bookings and info Soon-to-come: Self-serve portal for business owners to manage listings, run ads, and shine!

Zanya Wilkinson—The Caribbean’s Digital Dynamo!

No stranger to innovation, Zanya made waves with her SKN Transit app that revolutionized travel across the islands. Now, with CARIBEZYNE, she’s rewriting the rulebook on local commerce, lifestyle, and tech all over again.

Expansion Incoming!

While St. Kitts and Nevis is ground zero, Wilkinson is already planning a Caribbean-wide expansion, with Anguilla next on the radar. Talk about island domination!

Get CaribeZyne Today—It’s FREE!

Whether you’re a local looking to support trusted businesses, or a visitor craving an authentic island experience, CARIBEZYNE is your digital concierge.

Download Now:

www.caribezyne.com

Or search “CaribeZyne” in your app store

Follow @CaribeZyne on all social platforms for the latest updates, deals, and partnership opportunities.

Zanya Wilkinson isn’t just launching an app—she’s launching a movement.

Welcome to the future of island living. Welcome to CaribeZyne.