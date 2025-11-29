PM KAMLA ADMITS U.S. MARINES ARE IN TOBAGO

SAYS SILENCE WAS NECESSARY TO AVOID ALERTING TRAFFICKERS — NATIONAL SECURITY SHOCKWAVE RIPPLES ACROSS THE REGION

In a bombshell admission that confirms weeks of speculation and whispers across the Caribbean security landscape, Trinidad and Tobago’s Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar has publicly acknowledged that U.S. Marines are indeed on the ground in Tobago, operating inside a tightly-controlled national security infrastructure upgrade at the ANR Robinson International Airport.

Speaking at a Friday briefing, the Prime Minister conceded that American military engineers and tactical support teams are working on radar, runway improvements, and strategic road access points—all ostensibly tied to strengthening the island’s surveillance capability.

But it was the reason for her earlier silence that sent shockwaves through Port of Spain, Scarborough, and the wider region:

“We withheld the information to avoid tipping off narco-traffickers and gun-running networks operating in our waters,” Persad-Bissessar stated bluntly.

A REGION ON EDGE — WHAT THE ADMISSION REALLY MEANS

The revelation lands at a time of heightened geopolitical tension, with the Caribbean increasingly entangled in Washington’s anti-narcotics dragnet and Venezuela’s unfolding political volatility.

For several weeks, questions swirled as unusual aircraft movements, night-time construction, and an uptick in foreign personnel sightings on Tobago quietly triggered local concern. Critics accused the government of ducking transparency; supporters insisted national security demanded discretion.

Persad-Bissessar’s admission now confirms what many suspected:

Trinidad and Tobago is hosting an active U.S. counter-trafficking installation—one that could shift the balance of security operations throughout the southern Caribbean.

THE OFFICIAL LINE: “THIS IS NOT ABOUT VENEZUELA”

Anticipating regional anxiety, Persad-Bissessar stressed repeatedly:

“This is strictly anti-narcotics. There is no preparation whatsoever for military action against Venezuela.”

But analysts caution that Washington’s presence so close to Venezuelan waters—no matter how technical or infrastructural—cannot be divorced from broader strategic realities:

Venezuela’s coastline is less than 20 miles from Tobago.

Maritime trafficking routes between Delta Amacuro, Trinidad, and the ABC islands remain some of the busiest narcotics corridors in the hemisphere.

U.S. agencies have dramatically expanded their Caribbean footprint in the past 18 months.

WHY THE SECRECY? THE PRIME MINISTER’S CALCULUS

Persad-Bissessar defended her silence as a matter of operational integrity:

New radar installations are currently being calibrated.

are currently being calibrated. Runway reinforcements allow for heavier aircraft relevant to anti-narcotics surveillance.

allow for heavier aircraft relevant to anti-narcotics surveillance. Road upgrades ensure rapid tactical mobility.

Revealing these details earlier, she insisted, could have allowed trafficking organizations to change routes, destroy evidence, or sabotage monitoring equipment.

However, she conceded that relentless questioning by investigative journalists forced her hand:

“The media pressure made the matter public. It became important to clear the air.”

REGIONAL IMPLICATIONS: A NEW CARIBBEAN SECURITY ORDER?

With Trinidad and Tobago now openly cooperating with U.S. tactical elements on its soil, the Caribbean may be witnessing the next phase of Washington’s renewed hemispheric engagement:

Enhanced radar systems in Tobago could link with U.S. networks in Curaçao and Puerto Rico.

in Tobago could link with U.S. networks in Curaçao and Puerto Rico. Joint real-time maritime monitoring could reshape regional anti-drug operations.

could reshape regional anti-drug operations. Heightened scrutiny on Venezuelan waters is inevitable, regardless of political assurances.

Caribbean states—from Grenada to Barbados to St. Kitts and Nevis—will be watching carefully. The presence of U.S. Marines, even under the banner of “infrastructure work,” marks a turning point in the southern Caribbean’s security posture.

THE BIG QUESTION: WHAT COMES NEXT?

Persad-Bissessar maintains the operation is temporary, technical, and narrowly focused. But the Caribbean’s history with U.S. military partnerships tells a more complex story.

For now, Tobagonians are left to absorb the reality that foreign troops are on their soil—invited, but initially unannounced.

The Prime Minister insists this was the only way to prevent traffickers from adapting.

But critics argue that secrecy erodes trust, fuels speculation, and opens the door to geopolitical manoeuvring well beyond T&T’s control.

One thing is certain:

This is no longer quiet diplomacy. The U.S. footprint in the Caribbean just became impossible to ignore.