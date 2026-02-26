RUBIO PRAISES ST.KITTS AND NEVIS PM DREW’S HOSPITALITY IN BASSETERRE

RUBIO PRAISES DREW’S HOSPITALITY IN BASSETERRE

Taiwan Partnership, Regional Security and Migration Take Center Stage at High-Level Bilateral

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, February 26, 2026 — In a significant diplomatic moment on the margins of the 50th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of CARICOM, U.S. Secretary of State has formally thanked Prime Minister for his “hospitality” during the historic summit in St. Kitts and Nevis.

According to U.S. Department of State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott, Secretary Rubio met with Prime Minister Drew — who currently serves as Chairman of the — for bilateral discussions that went far beyond ceremonial diplomacy.

Security Cooperation at the Forefront

Central to the talks was the urgent issue of strengthening regional security cooperation. Both leaders discussed coordinated efforts to combat transnational crime networks that continue to threaten Caribbean stability, including trafficking, gun violence, and illicit financial flows.

The Secretary also emphasized collaboration to address illegal migration challenges, signaling Washington’s intent to deepen operational partnerships with Caribbean states at a time of shifting global migration dynamics.

Observers note that this conversation comes amid growing geopolitical competition in the region, placing small island states like St. Kitts and Nevis in increasingly strategic positions.

Taiwan Partnership Highlighted

One of the most notable aspects of the bilateral engagement was Secretary Rubio’s explicit reference to St. Kitts and Nevis’ “strong and enduring partnership” with .

The Federation remains one of Taiwan’s key diplomatic allies in the Caribbean, a relationship that has consistently drawn attention from Washington and Beijing alike. By publicly acknowledging this alliance, the United States signaled continued support for partners that maintain formal ties with Taipei.

Diplomatic analysts suggest this element of the discussion underscores the broader geopolitical undertones of the CARICOM summit — where development financing, infrastructure, security, and foreign policy alignment intersect.

A Milestone Moment for the Federation

Secretary Rubio’s presence at the summit — and his direct commendation of Prime Minister Drew — reinforces St. Kitts and Nevis’ elevated diplomatic profile as host nation of CARICOM’s 50th Regular Meeting.

As global tensions rise and regional security concerns mount, the bilateral meeting between Rubio and Drew signals that St. Kitts and Nevis is not merely hosting history — it is actively shaping it.