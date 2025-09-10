SIR KENNEDY SIMMONDS EXTENDS HEARTFELT CONDOLENCES TO LADY LAWRENCE ON PASSING OF FORMER GOVERNOR-GENERAL SIR EDMUND LAWRENCE

The nation’s first Prime Minister and only living National Hero, Dr. Sir Kennedy Simmonds has formally extended condolences to the wife and family of the late Governor General, Sir Edmund Lawrence. In correspondence sent to Lady Lawrence on Monday, Sir Kennedy stated, “Lady Simmonds and I extend our deepest sympathy to you and your family on the passing of your beloved husband, Sir Edmund Lawrence.” The former prime minister assured the family that his thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of profound loss. Dr. Simmonds indicated that “Sir Edmund’s life and work have left an indelible mark on our nation. His pioneering role in the development of indigenous banking in St. Kitts, Nevis, and Anguilla.” He added that, “together with his dedicated service as Governor-General, have secured him a place of lasting honor and respect in our history. Beyond his public achievements, he will be remembered for his dignity, vision, and unwavering commitment to the advancement of our people.” “We pray that God’s love will surround you, and that His grace will grant you comfort and strength in the days ahead. May you find peace in the cherished memories you hold, and may his soul rest in eternal peace,” stated Sir Kennedy. With deepest respect and sympathy,