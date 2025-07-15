THE PLP BLUEPRINT: “PEOPLES PROSPERITY RELOADED” — DR. TIMOTHY HARRIS UNVEILS BOLD ECONOMIC RESCUE PLAN TO RESTORE ST. KITTS & NEVIS

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — July 15, 2025 — In what many are calling a fiery rebirth of national purpose, former Prime Minister and People’s Labour Party (PLP) Leader Dr. the Hon. Timothy Harris took the stage at a packed national convention on Saturday and delivered a rousing declaration: “Only a PLP Government Can Rescue Our Economy and Restore Hope.”

Amid cheers, chants, and a wave of yellow, **Dr. Harris unveiled his party’s bold and visionary economic revival agenda, dubbed “Prosperity Reloaded: The PLP Blueprint for Economic Renewal.” The message was clear — St. Kitts and Nevis is in crisis, and the PLP is ready to lead the recovery.

“Only the People’s Labour Party can rescue our economy from the depths to which it has sunk,” Harris declared to thunderous applause.

“We rescued the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) program before, and we will do it again — it’s back in the ICU, and we’re ready to restore it to a platinum brand.”

THE CRISIS UNDER DREW: “FAILURE IS TOO KIND A WORD”

Dr. Harris took direct aim at the Drew administration, accusing it of economic malpractice and deception. Citing Labour’s failure to deliver even the first phase of its 2,400-home promise, he exposed the harsh reality: only two sample homes built in three years.

“This is not just failure — it’s deception,” Harris said bluntly.

“Under my leadership, we provided $79 million in real support through the Development Bank, Fresh Start, and youth entrepreneurship programs. We didn’t talk — we delivered.”

PROSPERITY RELOADED: THE PLP ECONOMIC BLUEPRINT

Dr. Harris laid out a detailed “Roadmap to Economic Renewal,” anchored in jobs, infrastructure, housing, investment, and people-centered governance. Core pillars include:

Revitalizing essential services – water, electricity, renewable energy

Rebooting the national housing program – prioritizing first-time homeowners

Reinvigorating small business funding – expanding the Fresh Start initiative

Restoring Port Zante – transforming it back into a vibrant tourism and retail hub

Boosting foreign investment – to create thousands of new jobs

Enhancing digital infrastructure – investments in ICT and e-governance

Launching skills development programs – for youth, women, and workers

GOOD GOVERNANCE THAT MEANT SOMETHING

Dr. Harris didn’t shy away from comparing the PLP’s track record on governance with the current administration’s decline in public trust.

“We gave real meaning to good governance,” he said.

“We activated the Integrity in Public Life Act. We passed the Freedom of Information Act. We resourced the Integrity Commission. What has Labour done? They’ve replaced transparency with propaganda.”

A CALL TO UNITY, A PROMISE OF DELIVERY

In closing, Dr. Harris made an impassioned plea for national cooperation and re-engagement. He emphasized that the PLP is not just ready to govern — it’s ready to listen, consult, and deliver.

“Our people’s lives can be so much better — with a better government. The PLP is ready to lead national consultations on the way forward,” he said.

“With God’s help, and your trust, we will deliver a better life for all.”

THE VERDICT? LABOUR IS THE PROBLEM. PLP IS THE SOLUTION.

As the Drew administration flounders in economic uncertainty and public dissatisfaction, “Prosperity Reloaded” may very well be the rallying cry that ignites the return of a party battle-tested in crisis and proven in results.

One thing is certain — Dr. Timothy Harris is not done yet.

And the people are listening.

