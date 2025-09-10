SUNSHINES & FOUR SEASONS SHOW THE WAY: WHY CAN’T RITZ-CARLTON AND FRIARS BAY BARS CO-EXIST?

By SKN Times Commentary Desk

The Attorney General’s stunning paraphrased remark—“Do the people of St. Kitts want a world-class Ritz-Carlton hotel or a bunch of shacks on the beach?”—has ignited outrage across the Federation. To many, it smacked not only of insensitivity but also of a deeper danger: the appearance of government taking sides with a powerful foreign developer over its own citizens.

Former Government Minister Dwyer Astaphan called out the statement as insulting and misguided, warning that no administration should ever pit foreign wealth against local livelihoods. The duty of any government is clear—to protect and defend its citizens first and foremost, especially when faced with the interests of foreign corporations. Anything less is a betrayal of the social contract.

A Proven Global Standard: Four Seasons + Sunshines

This is not uncharted territory. Right across the Narrows on Nevis, the Four Seasons Resort and the iconic Sunshines Beach Bar have proven that luxury hotels and local establishments can not only co-exist but actually thrive together. Four Seasons gained global prestige as a premier luxury resort, while Sunshines became an equally recognized cultural landmark, drawing celebrities and global travelers with its famous Killer Bee rum punch and laid-back island charm.

Far from diminishing each other, both entities reinforced one another’s brand value. Visitors enjoyed the best of both worlds: five-star sophistication alongside authentic local flair. This symbiotic relationship turned Nevis into a global case study in tourism balance—showing that “local” and “luxury” are not enemies but essential complements.

Why Co-Existence at Friars Bay Works

The same model can—and should—apply at Friars Bay, where Ritz-Carlton plans its debut alongside beloved beach bars like Shipwreck, Godfather, and Discovery. The advantages of co-existence are many:

Authentic Visitor Experience – Today’s travelers crave authenticity. A Ritz-Carlton guest who spends the afternoon sipping cocktails at Shipwreck or dancing to live music at Godfather is having a richer, more memorable experience than one confined to a resort bubble. Economic Linkages – Local businesses benefit from the spending power of high-net-worth visitors. Meanwhile, Ritz-Carlton benefits from promoting itself as a gateway to real St. Kitts culture. Community Goodwill – Protecting small businesses ensures local buy-in and minimizes resentment. Tourists notice when a brand bulldozes culture versus when it uplifts and supports it. Marketing Power – Just as “Four Seasons + Sunshines” became a global story, so too could “Ritz-Carlton + Friars Bay.” A partnership could elevate both to iconic Caribbean status. Balanced Tourism Development – A healthy tourism sector must cater to all travelers: the luxury jet-setter, the regional visitor, and the backpacker. Co-existence ensures resilience by diversifying appeal.

The Danger of Dismissing Local Heritage

To reduce Friars Bay’s vibrant bars to “shacks on the beach” is to misunderstand their role entirely. These establishments are not just bars—they are cultural institutions, entrepreneurial successes, and social spaces that give the island its soul. Destroying them in favor of a homogenous luxury model risks turning St. Kitts into just another bland resort destination, stripped of character and charm.

A Call for Balance, Not Bulldozers

The question should never be “Ritz-Carlton or Shipwreck.” It should be “Ritz-Carlton and Shipwreck.” The global tourism market has already proven that both can thrive together when there is respect, vision, and sensible regulation.

If Nevis can boast of the Four Seasons and Sunshines standing side by side as international icons, then surely St. Kitts can do the same at Friars Bay. For the government to do otherwise—by openly favoring foreign developers over its citizens—is not only shortsighted but dangerously close to betrayal.

Protect the people. Defend the heritage. Build the partnerships. That is the only path forward.