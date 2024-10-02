CARICOM YOUTH AMBASSADORS FROM ST. KITTS AND NEVIS ANNOUNCED: MEET MS. SIOBHAN PHIPPS AND MR. AQUANJE ROBINSON

The Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis proudly introduces its newly appointed CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, Ms. Siobhan Phipps and Mr. Aquanje Robinson. Their selection as representatives reflects the commitment of the youth in St. Kitts and Nevis to engage actively in regional development and contribute to the growth of the Caribbean Community.

Background of the Ambassadors

Ms. Siobhan Phipps, a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and sustainable development, has a strong track record of community service. Her involvement in various youth-led initiatives has equipped her with valuable insights into the challenges faced by young people in the region. Siobhan’s vision for her role as a CARICOM Youth Ambassador includes promoting youth participation in decision-making processes and enhancing access to educational and employment opportunities across the Caribbean.

Mr. Aquanje Robinson, known for his leadership skills and dedication to social justice, has also made significant contributions to the local community. His work focuses on addressing issues such as youth unemployment and mental health awareness. Aquanje aims to use his platform as a CARICOM Youth Ambassador to raise awareness about these critical issues and advocate for policies that support the holistic development of Caribbean youth.

Goals and Initiatives

As CARICOM Youth Ambassadors, Siobhan and Aquanje will work collaboratively with other youth leaders from across the region to promote the CARICOM Youth Agenda. Their initiatives will focus on fostering regional cooperation, encouraging youth entrepreneurship, and championing the rights of young people in St. Kitts and Nevis and the wider Caribbean.

Their appointment comes at a crucial time as CARICOM emphasizes the importance of youth engagement in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and addressing pressing regional challenges, including climate change, economic inequality, and health crises.

Community Support

The community is encouraged to support Siobhan and Aquanje as they embark on this important journey. Their leadership and dedication to youth advocacy will play a vital role in shaping the future of St. Kitts and Nevis and contributing to the collective voice of Caribbean youth.

The Federation looks forward to seeing the positive impact that Ms. Siobhan Phipps and Mr. Aquanje Robinson will undoubtedly make as they represent St. Kitts and Nevis on the CARICOM Youth Ambassadors platform. Together, they are poised to inspire a new generation of leaders in the Caribbean.