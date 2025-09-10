PAM CHAIRMAN SHELDON PEMBERTON CELEBRATES BIRTHDAY

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — September 10, 2025 – The People’s Action Movement (PAM) is today celebrating its Chairman, Sheldon Pemberton, on the occasion of his birthday.

Sheldon Pemberton, a financial designer, philanthropist, and digital marketing consultant, has built a reputation for service and leadership at home and abroad. With an impressive career in the financial sector spanning more than two decades, Pemberton has held senior roles at RBC, Scotiabank, BMO Financial Group, and Kia Canada. His expertise as a mortgage specialist and financial advisor has helped countless individuals achieve their dream of homeownership.

Beyond his professional achievements, Pemberton is equally admired for his community-driven spirit. He is the founder of imPAC365, an awareness-driven initiative dedicated to addressing pressing social issues such as poverty, and he has consistently used his platform to uplift and empower others. His work reflects his deep belief in contribution, mentorship, and building sustainable communities.

Pemberton holds an MBA in Leadership in Business and Organizational Management from The Open University Business School. His passion for mentorship, entrepreneurship, and the use of digital technologies as tools for socio-economic advancement has been evident throughout his career. He has also co-founded the SKN Visionary Group, a non-partisan movement aimed at national empowerment, and served as a Campaign Associate Strategist with the Team Unity Movement for Change.

In his role as Chairman of PAM, Pemberton has distinguished himself as a forward-thinking leader dedicated to strengthening the party’s vision, supporting grassroots empowerment, and fostering unity across the Federation.

As he celebrates this milestone, family, friends, and supporters from across St. Kitts and Nevis and the diaspora join in extending warm birthday wishes to Sheldon Pemberton. His life’s work embodies the philosophy that “Success is Yours, Go Receive it at the door of ACTION.”

Happy Birthday, Chairman Pemberton!