A GIANT FALLS: CDB AND OECS SALUTE DR. WARREN SMITH’S ENDURING CARIBBEAN LEGACY

The Caribbean’s development architecture is in mourning following the passing last Friday of , the fifth President of the (CDB), whose decade-long stewardship helped steer the region through some of the most turbulent economic and environmental shocks of the modern era.

Dr. Smith, a distinguished development practitioner and proud son of Jamaica, led the CDB from May 2011 to April 2021—a period defined by overlapping global crises, intensifying climate threats, and structural vulnerabilities unique to Small Island Developing States. His death has prompted an outpouring of tributes from across the Caribbean, with regional leaders hailing him not simply as a banker, but as a principled architect of resilience and reform.

A PRESIDENT FOR CRISIS TIMES

When Dr. Smith assumed office in 2011, the Caribbean was still grappling with the aftershocks of the 2008 global financial crisis. What followed during his tenure was an unrelenting succession of challenges: volatile global markets, mounting debt pressures, the devastating 2017 hurricane season, and ultimately the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yet, according to the CDB, it was precisely in these moments of stress that Dr. Smith’s leadership came into sharpest focus. Under his guidance, the Bank strengthened its standing as a trusted regional partner, mobilising resources to support sustainable growth, social protection, and economic transformation across its Borrowing Member Countries. Climate resilience, disaster risk management, and innovative financing instruments became central pillars of the CDB’s strategic posture.

His emphasis on preparing Caribbean states to absorb, respond to, and recover from external shocks reshaped how development finance was conceived and delivered in the region.

‘CARIBBEAN PEOPLE DESERVE STRONG INSTITUTIONS’

In a deeply personal tribute, current CDB President described Dr. Smith as both mentor and moral compass.

“Dr. Smith devoted his life’s work to the proposition that Caribbean people deserve strong, modern institutions that are fully on their side,” Best said. “He guided the institution through some of its most challenging moments with steadiness, resolve, and an unwavering belief in what the Bank could and should represent for the region.”

Best noted that Dr. Smith demanded excellence not out of ego, but out of a profound sense of collective responsibility—believing that integrity, rigour, and purpose were non-negotiable when serving Caribbean people.

OECS: ‘A VISIONARY ARCHITECT OF RESILIENCE’

Joining the regional chorus of remembrance, the (OECS) paid tribute to Dr. Smith as a steadfast ally and strategic partner to the Eastern Caribbean.

OECS Director General described him as “a visionary architect of Caribbean resilience,” noting that his tenure coincided with unprecedented volatility—from the lingering effects of the financial crisis to hurricanes and the pandemic.

“He was not merely a financier,” Jules said. “Under Dr. Smith’s leadership, the CDB underwent a transformative evolution.”

For the OECS, Dr. Smith’s legacy is particularly tangible. He demonstrated a deep understanding of the vulnerabilities of Small Island Developing States, championed geothermal energy development in the Eastern Caribbean, and played an instrumental role in securing a US$50 million COVID-19 Line of Credit for OECS Member States at the height of the crisis.

“He understood that for the Caribbean to thrive, the OECS must be stable, integrated, and empowered,” Jules added.

HONOURS AND RECOGNITION

In recognition of his outstanding service to regional development, Dr. Smith received several honours, including Jamaica’s Order of Distinction (Commander Class), conferred on the country’s 54th anniversary of Independence—a fitting acknowledgement of a life devoted to public service beyond borders.

A LEGACY THAT TRANSCENDS OFFICE

As tributes continue to flow from governments, institutions, and development professionals across the region, one theme remains constant: Dr. Warren Smith’s influence extends far beyond his title.

He leaves behind a stronger, more adaptive Caribbean Development Bank; a generation of professionals shaped by his standards; and a development philosophy grounded in fairness, resilience, and regional solidarity.

In mourning his passing, the Caribbean also pauses to honour a giant of the development movement—one whose legacy will continue to inspire, guide, and challenge the region to build institutions worthy of its people.