SILENCED & SIDELINED: Cecile Hull Remains on Leave as Allegations of Dysfunction and Mismanagement Cloud the Ministry of National Security



One Year Later, No Official Update on Hull’s Status – Public Concerns Mount Over Transparency and Accountability

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS (May 13, 2025) — One year after being placed on extended leave, former Permanent Secretary Ms. Cecile Hull remains absent from the Ministry of National Security with no official word on her future from the relevant authorities. Her continued absence has drawn public interest and speculation, as concerns grow over the Ministry’s internal operations and strategic direction.

Ms. Hull, known for her firm leadership style and emphasis on administrative order, was placed on leave in April 2024. At the time, no formal explanation was provided to the public. Her duties were assumed by PS Glenroy Blanchette, amid what observers describe as a major internal shift at the Ministry.

PUBLIC CONCERN OVER OPERATIONAL CHALLENGES

Since Hull’s departure, reports and allegations have emerged from individuals familiar with the Ministry’s affairs, suggesting disruptions in operations, financial strain, and growing dissatisfaction among service providers and internal staff.

According to several sources who spoke on condition of anonymity, the Ministry has reportedly encountered challenges in maintaining timely payments to suppliers and ensuring consistent upkeep of emergency response infrastructure.

One high-profile incident cited by multiple witnesses involved a fire tender allegedly breaking down during an emergency response in Sandy Point — an event that raised questions about the condition and maintenance of the Ministry’s equipment.

“The fire truck was already on the scene, then it just stopped working,” a witness claimed. “It was a shocking moment.”

ALLEGATIONS OF IRREGULARITIES: “TINTGATE”

Adding to the speculation are unverified reports referred to in public discourse as “Tintgate”, involving allegations that unauthorized exemptions from vehicle tint laws may have been issued to certain individuals without proper procedural basis. These claims have not been substantiated by official investigations, but they have gained traction on social media and talk shows, contributing to calls for greater transparency.

QUESTIONS ABOUT FINANCIAL MANAGEMENT

There have also been allegations, yet to be verified, that the Ministry has experienced delays in settling bills with critical suppliers, potentially affecting the operation of essential services such as police patrols, fire response, and immigration support. Insiders allege that some vendors have paused services pending payment.

It is important to note that no official statements or audit reports have confirmed these claims.

SILENCE FROM THE MINISTRY

To date, the Ministry of National Security and relevant government officials have not issued any detailed public explanation regarding Ms. Hull’s extended leave, nor have they responded directly to the various allegations circulating in the public domain.

This lack of communication has prompted concerns from civil society leaders and former Ministry personnel, who suggest that clear information and accountability are essential to restoring public trust.

CALLS FOR HULL’S RETURN

Some voices in the public domain have called for Ms. Hull to be reinstated, citing her prior record of administrative competence and fiscal oversight. These calls remain speculative and unofficial, but they underscore the growing unease about the current state of the Ministry.

“We need stability and professionalism,” said one former employee. “Ms. Hull represented that to many of us.”

A YEAR IN LIMBO

As the one-year mark passes, Cecile Hull’s status remains uncertain. While no formal charges, disciplinary actions, or public statements have been issued against her, the absence of clarity fuels ongoing speculation.

The situation has led to wider discussions about transparency, fairness in public service, and the importance of maintaining institutional trust, particularly within a Ministry tasked with safeguarding national security.