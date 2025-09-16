“Let Us Honour the Past by Securing the Future” Says Prime Minister Drew at National Heroes Day Ceremony

Basseterre, St. Kitts September 16, 2025 (PMO) — Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Terrance Drew today, September 16th, led the nation in commemorating its National Heroes during the annual wreath-laying ceremony at the National Heroes Park.

Speaking against the backdrop of the 42nd Anniversary of Independence, Dr. Drew urged citizens to reflect on the courage and sacrifice of the Federation’s five National Heroes while recommitting to building a sustainable and prosperous future.

He reminded the nation that the struggles of the Heroes were rooted not only in parliament chambers and conferences, but also in the fields, villages, and classrooms where ordinary men and women dared to dream of liberty and justice.

“Today, our challenge is not the yoke of colonialism or the denial of sovereignty,” Dr. Drew said. “Our challenge is how to secure a future that is both prosperous and sustainable… a future where no young person feels left behind, where workers earn fair wages, where entrepreneurs can innovate, where families can thrive.”

Tying the commemoration to this year’s Independence theme “Perpetual Progress – A Sustainable Future in View: Independence 42,” the Prime Minister emphasized that true sustainability is not just about energy and the environment, but about people.

Prime Minister Drew called on citizens to embody the values of the National Heroes in their own lives, through service, courage, and love for country.

The ceremony concluded with the laying of wreaths in honour of Sir Robert Llewellyn Bradshaw, Sir Caleb Azariah Paul Southwell, Sir Joseph Nathaniel France, Sir Simeon Daniel, and the Rt. Excellent Sir Kennedy Alphonse Simmonds.

