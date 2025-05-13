HISTORY MAKER! Kittitian Teen Sensation Jahzara Claxton Bursts Into West Indies Women’s Squad for England Tour

Basseterre, St. Kitts – May 12, 2025

The cricketing world is buzzing as 19-year-old Kittitian pace prodigy Jahzara Claxton has shattered ceilings and blazed her way into the West Indies Women’s 15-member squad for the highly anticipated white-ball tour of England!

In a sensational shake-up announced by Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Monday, Claxton replaces veteran Jamaican all-rounder Chinelle Henry—a bold move that underscores the meteoric rise of one of St. Kitts’ brightest sporting stars.

From the narrow streets of Basseterre to the lush green fields of England, Claxton’s journey is nothing short of a fairytale—a testament to the growing reservoir of world-class talent bubbling out of the twin-island Federation. The squad will battle England in three T20 Internationals and three One-Day Internationals between May 21 and June 8, and Claxton is set to bring the fire with her fierce pace and fearless energy.

CWI’s Director of Cricket, Miles Bascombe, couldn’t contain his optimism:

“This tour is an important opportunity to reassert ourselves on the international stage… Jahzara is one of the standout prospects and her inclusion signals a promising new era.”

Head Coach Shane Deitz echoed the excitement, declaring:

“Jahzara has demonstrated significant potential. This tour will test her mettle, sharpen her edge, and light the spark for what we believe will be a long, illustrious international career.”

The squad, captained by the dynamic Hayley Matthews, blends experience and youthful promise—with Claxton now among those leading the Caribbean’s cricket renaissance. Her selection also serves as a rallying cry for young girls across St. Kitts and Nevis, proving that with talent, grit, and determination, the world stage is within reach.

Cricket fans across the Federation are erupting with pride, with social media flooded with congratulations and support for the young star. Local sporting circles are hailing Claxton as “the future of West Indies fast bowling”, and her hometown is preparing to cheer her on every step of the way.

FULL WEST INDIES WOMEN’S SQUAD:

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Realeanna Grimmond, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor.

Claxton’s explosive entry into the squad is not just a personal triumph—it’s a win for St. Kitts and Nevis, for women’s cricket, and for the spirit of possibility. As the Windies prepare to take on England, all eyes will be on the young pacer with a nation at her back and a dream in her hands.

Let the England showdown begin… and let Jahzara’s era rise!