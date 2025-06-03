CHRISTOPHE HARBOUR BORROWED MILLIONS FROM THE PEOPLE — OVER EC$130M OWED TO NATIONAL BANK, SIDF, SKELEC & SOCIAL SECURITY WITH ZERO REPAYMENT

Taxpayer-Funded Loans Go Unpaid as Developers Avoid Court While Small Business Owners Are Prosecuted — National Bank Halts Legal Action While SIDF Pushes On… For a While

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — One of the most damning financial scandals in the history of St. Kitts and Nevis has exploded into public view. The luxurious Christophe Harbour Development Company, once hailed as the crown jewel of the Southeast Peninsula, has been exposed for borrowing over EC$130 million from the people of the Federation—via publicly funded institutions such as the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB), the Sugar Industry Diversification Foundation (SIDF), SKELEC, and Social Security—and failing to repay even a cent of principal.

Legal documents, former officials, and recent public statements have confirmed that Christophe Harbour’s non-payment wasn’t simply delayed—it was sustained, deliberate, and largely unchallenged in courtrooms where justice should have been served.

The Financial Breakdown — Borrowed from the People, Unpaid by the Privileged

SIDF Loan : US$16 million (≈EC$43.2 million), accrued to US$20.5 million (≈EC$55.4 million) with interest and penalties.

: US$16 million (≈EC$43.2 million), accrued to (≈EC$55.4 million) with interest and penalties. SKNANB Loans : US$21.6 million (≈EC$58.3 million) for marina-related projects.

: US$21.6 million (≈EC$58.3 million) for marina-related projects. SKELEC Arrears : Over EC$10 million for electricity usage.

: Over for electricity usage. Social Security Arrears : Millions in unpaid mandatory employee contributions.

: Millions in unpaid mandatory employee contributions. Total Estimated Owed: Over EC$130 million, drained from national coffers, public utility accounts, and workers’ entitlements.

Legal Proceedings: A Tale of Two Paths

Both SIDF and National Bank had initiated legal action before August 2022 in a bid to recover the massive unpaid debts.

However, around September 2022, the National Bank quietly withdrew its case, ending any active legal pursuit of the EC$58 million-plus owed to the institution—and, by extension, to the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. The silence surrounding this withdrawal has raised disturbing questions about interference, influence, or institutional paralysis.

In contrast, the SIDF continued to pursue legal proceedings to recover the US$16 million loan at least until the latter part of 2022, pressing ahead with demands for settlement of the debt. However, it remains unclear if the SIDF’s legal pursuit continued beyond that point, as no further public updates have been provided.

Prime Minister Drew’s Stunning Admission: EC$2M Paid to Social Security in Secret Marina Sale

In a shocking turn, the revelation that Christophe Harbour was in default on Social Security contributions only surfaced when Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew disclosed that over EC$2 million was paid to the Social Security Board as part of the Christophe Harbour Marina sale.

This admission has incensed the public, especially as failure to pay Social Security contributions is a criminal offense, yet Christophe Harbour has never been brought before the courts. Meanwhile, small business owners have been fined, prosecuted, or imprisoned for lesser amounts and far fewer years in default.

Land-for-Debt Deals: SKELEC Accepts Land Instead of Cash

As debts piled up, SKELEC was forced to accept three lots of prime real estate from Christophe Harbour in place of cash payment for a EC$10 million electricity bill. According to former Deputy Prime Minister Hon. Shawn Richards, the land transferred was valued at nearly twice the amount owed. Though this helped recover part of the utility’s losses, many argue the deal raises serious questions about the use—and misuse—of public assets.

Two Systems of Justice?

What’s become increasingly apparent is a disturbing disparity in how laws are enforced:

Developers and elites walk free after borrowing tens of millions, defaulting on payments, and violating national statutes.

walk free after borrowing tens of millions, defaulting on payments, and violating national statutes. Small businesses and average citizens face swift legal action and harsh consequences for even minor infractions.

Why was Christophe Harbour never prosecuted over unpaid Social Security contributions?

Why did National Bank abandon its legal claim?

Who is protecting the developers from full accountability?

A National Reckoning Begins

The Christophe Harbour debt saga has transformed from a development issue into a symbol of unequal justice, political interference, and financial betrayal. What was sold to the nation as a transformative project has left behind not wealth, but wreckage—and serious doubts about how power is wielded and justice is applied in St. Kitts and Nevis.

The SKN Times will continue to expose the facts, press for accountability, and demand justice for the people of the Federation. Stay tuned for exclusive documents, interviews, and further revelations in this developing scandal.