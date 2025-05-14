PM DREW IS A LIAR” – DJ MARRYSHOW DOUBLES DOWN IN EXPLOSIVE NEW PODCAST: “HE MISLED ME. HE MISLED THE COUNTRY.”





SKNLP Activist and Former Ally Blasts Prime Minister Drew, Accusing Him of Habitual Dishonesty and Betrayal in High-Stakes MSR Meeting Scandal

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS – May 14, 2025

The political firestorm surrounding Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew intensified last night as DJ Jefroy “Morryshow” Marryshow — once a staunch ally of the SKNLP and defender of the Drew administration — unleashed another blistering takedown of the nation’s leader in a follow-up podcast that is already sending shockwaves across the Federation.

With raw emotion and piercing detail, Marryshow boldly reaffirmed his explosive claim:

> “PM Drew is a liar.”

“That trust I had in Prime Minister Drew is gone completely. I could’ve lost my life for that man… but now I feel betrayed, misled, and used.”



According to Marryshow, the final straw came when he heard a voice clip from the Prime Minister’s public “roundtable” appearance, during which Dr. Drew falsely claimed he had been “shaken down” for $40 to $100 million during a private meeting—a claim Marryshow says is entirely fabricated.

> “No one shook you down for any $40 or $100 million in my presence. That never took place,” Marryshow declared.

“What actually happened was that I invited a gentleman to present critical information to the Prime Minister—and that gentleman was not affiliated with MSR. The PM knew who he was. I have WhatsApp messages to prove it.”



Marryshow detailed how the meeting, initially meant to be private between himself and the Prime Minister, turned into a briefing session to equip Dr. Drew with information on the MSR matter before it spiraled into a full-blown scandal. Yet, instead of acting in good faith, the Prime Minister allegedly twisted the event into a fabricated extortion narrative, thereby putting Marryshow in a “compromising and dangerous” position.

> “The Prime Minister misled me throughout this entire process—hoping I would stop digging,” he said. “He knew what was going on from the start. He knew what the meeting was about. And when I confronted him, all he could say was, ‘Well, that’s what I heard.’ That’s unacceptable.”



According to Marryshow, even the Attorney General’s role raised red flags. When the guest presenter was sharing information, the AG interjected with, “What is the ask?”, to which the guest clarified that no negotiation or proposal was being made, and that any further talks could be directed to MSR’s legal representatives.

In a moment of stinging reflection, Marryshow admitted:

> “I defended this man to the death. People warned me about him, but I didn’t believe it. I thought I knew him. But now, the mask has come off—and all I see is lies.”



This latest scathing podcast has amplified calls for transparency, accountability, and potentially a formal investigation into what really transpired behind closed doors between the government and MSR.

DJ Morryshow’s message is clear: He will not be silenced. And he refuses to carry water for a leader he now views as dishonest and dangerous to public trust.

As the fallout from this political bombshell continues to unfold, one thing is certain—the cracks in the Drew administration are now impossible to ignore.

