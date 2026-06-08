SHAKQUAN Hodge and Azariah Vanterpool Represent St. Kitts and Nevis at 66th International Session for Young Olympic Amwbassadors

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts — St. Kitts and Nevis is being proudly represented on the international Olympic stage as Shakquan Hodge and Azariah Vanterpool participate in the 66th International Session for Young Olympic Ambassadors in Greece.

The two young representatives are currently at the International Olympic Academy in Ancient Olympia, one of the most historic and symbolic locations in global sport. The programme brings together young Olympic ambassadors and emerging sports leaders from around the world for an intensive period of learning, dialogue, cultural exchange, and leadership development.

Hodge and Vanterpool were captured standing proudly at the historic Pierre de Coubertin stele on the premises of the International Olympic Academy, a powerful image that reflects both national pride and the enduring connection between the Olympic Movement and its founding values.

This year’s session is being held under the main topic, “Empowering Inclusion, Integrity and Responsibility for Every Athlete,” with a special focus on “Championing Inclusion, Integrity and Responsibility: Building a Safe and Fair Future for Every Athlete.” According to the International Olympic Academy, the 2026 session includes arrivals in Athens from June 6, an opening ceremony on June 7, the move to Olympia on June 8, and session activities from June 9 to 17 before departure on June 18.

Over the course of the two-week programme, Hodge and Vanterpool are expected to engage in discussions and training focused on sports administration, athlete welfare, Olympic values, ethical leadership, inclusion, and the broader responsibility of young leaders in shaping the future of sport.

Their participation is being viewed as another proud moment for St. Kitts and Nevis, particularly as the Federation continues to invest in the development of young people beyond competition and into leadership, governance, advocacy, and life after sport.

The presence of Hodge and Vanterpool in Greece highlights the important role of the St. Kitts and Nevis Olympic Committee, the Athletes Commission, and local sporting institutions in creating opportunities for young nationals to gain global exposure and contribute meaningfully to the Olympic Movement.

For St. Kitts and Nevis, their journey to Ancient Olympia is more than a symbolic honour. It represents the emergence of a new generation of sports leaders who are being prepared to promote fairness, safety, inclusion, responsibility, and excellence within sport at home and abroad.

As they carry the national flag in Greece, Hodge and Vanterpool stand as ambassadors of both country and character — demonstrating that the future of sport in St. Kitts and Nevis will depend not only on athletic talent, but also on leadership, integrity, education, and service.

St. Kitts and Nevis joins in congratulating Shakquan Hodge and Azariah Vanterpool on this outstanding opportunity and wishes them a safe, impactful, and inspiring experience in Greece.