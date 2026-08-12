PAM LEADERSHIP RACE IS ON! PARTY SETS SEPTEMBER 1 DATE TO CHOOSE SIXTH POLITICAL LEADER

Nominations officially open following July 31 resignation, with People’s Action Movement preparing for a Special Caucus that could reshape the party’s political direction

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS — August 12, 2026: The race for the leadership of the People’s Action Movement (PAM) is officially underway, with the party confirming that its sixth Political Leader will be chosen on Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

Big political moment. And all eyes are now on who will step forward.

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In an official statement issued Tuesday, PAM said its Council has formally established the timetable for selecting a new leader following the resignation of the previous holder of the position on July 31, 2026.

According to the party, nominations are now open and will close on Tuesday, August 25, giving eligible members just under two weeks to enter what could become one of PAM’s most closely watched internal leadership contests in years.

The election will then take place at a Special Caucus on September 1.

PAM said the position is open to all party members who are in good standing and satisfy the established requirements, effectively leaving the door open for qualified members across the organisation to put themselves forward.

The party is actively encouraging interested members to submit nominations before the deadline.

“We encourage any member who wishes to offer themselves for service at this important level of leadership, to take advantage of this opportunity and submit their nomination by the stipulated deadline,” the statement said.

Full details surrounding the nomination process, eligibility requirements and deadlines are available through the PAM Secretariat.

The leadership selection comes at a significant period for the longstanding political organisation as it assesses its direction, organisation and positioning ahead of the next national electoral contest.

And September 1 could be pivotal.

Whoever emerges from the Special Caucus will become PAM’s sixth Political Leader, taking responsibility for guiding the party through its next political chapter.

PAM said the outcome will be announced immediately following the determination of the results.

With nominations now officially open, attention will quickly turn to the names entering the race — and whether the contest produces one candidate or a competitive battle for the party’s top post.

Times Caribbean will continue to follow developments as the leadership process unfolds.