724 Dormant Bank Accounts Set for Transfer to ECCB if Unclaimed by August 17

BASSETERRE, ST. KITTS, July 17, 2025 — A total of 724 dormant bank accounts at the St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank (SKNANB) and The Bank of Nevis Limited (BON) are at risk of being transferred to the Eastern Caribbean Central Bank (ECCB) on August 17, 2025, if no claims are made before that date.

According to the St. Christopher and Nevis Official Gazette – Volume CXX No. 40, published on July 17, 2025, these accounts have had no activity for over 15 years and are classified as dormant under the Banking Act, No. 1 of 2015.

Of the total, 594 dormant accounts are held at SKNANB and 130 at BON. The Gazette lists the names and last known addresses of all affected customers, in keeping with legal requirements.

Bank officials urge customers — or their legal heirs — to check the published lists and submit claims immediately. Any claims should be made directly to the relevant bank before the August 17 deadline. If no action is taken within the 30-day window from the Gazette’s publication, the balances will be automatically transferred to the ECCB.

The complete lists of dormant accounts are available in the July 17, 2025 edition of the Official Gazette and at the respective bank branches.

This move, mandated by law, is part of regional banking regulations to consolidate unclaimed funds and ensure transparency in the financial system.

For more information, customers should contact:

St. Kitts-Nevis-Anguilla National Bank Limited – Basseterre, St. Kitts

– Basseterre, St. Kitts The Bank of Nevis Limited – Charlestown, Nevis

SKN Times will continue to monitor and report on the process as the August 17 deadline approaches.